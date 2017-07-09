Investigation Discovery to air Monday new documentary on Angie Zapata murder in Greeley | MyWindsorNow.com

The 2008 murder of Angie Zapata in Greeley will air at 8 p.m. Monday on the Investigation Discovery series "Murder Calls."

The show features the real-life 911 call of Zapata's two sisters as they discover her body in a small apartment in downtown Greeley. At the scene, family members reveal a stunning surprise, then work with detectives to identify the culprit. The investigation leads police to a killer whose self-hatred drove him to commit the ultimate sin in a precedent-setting case for federal hate crime laws, according to a news release.

Zapata, 18, died July 17, 2008, after being beaten to death in her apartment. Allen Andrade, 32, of Thornton, was convicted of first-degree murder with a hate-crime sentence enhancer on April 22, 2009.

Police believed Andrade beat Zapata with a fire extinguisher from her apartment, then fled later in her sister's car, which Zapata had been borrowing. Police say he then used Zapata's sister's credit card throughout the Denver area before his arrest.

This episode includes interviews with Zapata's friends and family, local law enforcement and others involved with the trial.

To check local listings, go to http://investigationdiscovery.com/channel-finder.