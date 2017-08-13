Investigators to release preliminary findings into investigation of historic Windsor Mill fire | MyWindsorNow.com

Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms investigators are expected today to release the preliminary details of their investigation into the cause of the fire at the historic Windsor Mill last week.

Investigators will hold a news conference Sunday morning in Windsor, along with officials from Windsor Severance Fire Rescue in Windsor.

The fire in the mill began before 2 a.m. Aug. 6, with flames appearing to reach 50 feet, according to images provided by Windsor-Severance Fire Rescue. Smaller flames continued to lap at the charred debris through mid-morning that day, smoldering and filling downtown Windsor with smoke while residents spoke in hushed tones of both history and future lost.

The mill, built in 1899 and set for rebirth nine years after being devastated by a large tornado, was going through extensive renovation, led by Blue Ocean Inc. The business has said it remains committed to the project and it will continue to consider options as more information becomes available.

The ATF is the only federal agency tasked with investigating structure fires and arson. However, the Windsor fire department's request for assistance from the agency was not based on any speculation as to the cause of the fire, but rather the magnitude of the blaze, officials said.

Chief Herb Brady said last week an investigation works much like medical emergency calls — investigators start with all possibilities and work backward to determine the cause.

The news conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.