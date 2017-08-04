Jeff Meyer aims to give people ‘mental edge’ as sports psychology consultant | MyWindsorNow.com

During a basketball game at Loveland High School his senior year, Jeff Meyer — a Thompson Valley point guard — was fouled and sent to the free throw line with 4.6 seconds left and his team trailing by two.

He drained the first without a problem, but Loveland called timeout to ice him before the second.

When he stepped back up to the line, something was different. As he brought the ball up to shoot, he felt his hand start to shake and knew right then he missed the second.

He went home after the game feeling terrible about himself and one question kept coming to mind. Why?

That was when he decided the mental side of the game was important. Important enough for him to spend the rest of his life studying and teaching about it.

"We always cut off the athlete's head and beat on their body," Meyer said. "Everybody acknowledges how important the mental side is, but they hardly ever do anything about it."

After a bachelor's and master's degree, and stints coaching basketball at numerous high schools, as well as UNC and CSU, two years ago he was finally able to address it full time by starting Jeff Meyer Mental Edge.

He was at a gym in Loveland when the mother of a 13-year-old gymnast asked him to help her daughter. That one girl turned into six, and within three months his clientele had ballooned to over 40 athletes.

And in only two years, those 40 have multiplied into over 1,000 clients that he — and assistant Linley McIlnerney — work with per month.

One of those is Andi Johnston, a swimmer from Fort Collins who called Meyer before her freshman year at Arizona State.

She was happy with her training but noticed she didn't perform as well at meets as she did in practice.

"Swimming D-1 is way different than club swimming," Johnston said. "I just wanted to be ready physically, mentally and emotionally in every way that I could."

The timing of Johnston reaching out to Meyer may have been crucial. Meyer realized during his time at CSU that the incoming recruits were nowhere near mentally ready for college.

"It seems like we just throw kids out to ocean," Meyer said. "And we don't prepare them to get back."

After a year of working with Meyer, Johnston is relaxed and more confident. She is also just a third of a second off of qualifying for the Olympic trials in the 200-meter freestyle.

"It's been awesome," Johnston said. "He has a ton of energy and is very positive. He's just so excited to see growth."

But, the one-on-one sessions like the ones with Johnston are fairly rare. Of the thousand-plus people he works with monthly, all but 13 come in group sessions.

The majority of those group sessions come through partnerships he has made with Work Out West and the Northern Colorado Rush, but he also conducts sessions with Greeley West football and Premier Gymnastics in Loveland.

"I'm just trying to reach as many kids and help them understand that they can change things if they change," Meyer said.

One of the first steps in doing that is becoming more self-aware and focusing on the present.

"We always live life for the future, or we're bringing up the past," Meyer said. "If you can live in the moment, that's the key."

The easiest way to do that, he says, is to be conscious of your thoughts. He believes most people have no idea what they are thinking, and in turn, have no idea how to change their thought process.

"If you know what you're thinking about, you can go from there," Meyer said. "Once you know what you're thinking you know how to treat it."

And though Meyer's sessions are typically focused on athletics, the skills translate off the field.

He even recently conducted a session with employees of Weld County to increase productivity and improve mental toughness.

"There are people in high-stress jobs who went through years of school and nobody taught them how to handle it mentally," he said. "This can translate to anybody."