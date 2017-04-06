Kaiser Permanente investing millions in health technology, care delivery and expansion in northern Colorado | MyWindsorNow.com

Kaiser Permanente is investing millions in its northern Colorado offices, through increased health technology and adding more health care providers and facilities, according to a news release.

Kaiser launched a digital chat function in 2016. The secure chat function, called "Chat with a Doctor," allows members to ask questions, seek advice and share photos.

It's available to all Kaiser Permanente members at no co-pay from 8 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. It allows people to connect with a doctor as soon as there is a medical issue.

Over the past year, Kaiser also hired more than 160 physicians from a variety of backgrounds, such as orthopedics, cardiology, neurology and oncology, according to the release. It also hired close to 40 behavioral health staff and specialists, including clinical social workers, mental health therapists and licensed psychologists.

Kaiser also opened four medical offices and added 80 jobs in northern Colorado over the last five years. Memberships have grown from 5,000 members in 2012 to 40,000 members in 2017.

The investments are part of an effort to improve the patient care experience, increase accessibility and make care more affordable, according to the release.