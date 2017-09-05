Kickin' Kawasaki Disease 5K registration open

The Kickin' Kawasaki Disease 5K, a kid-oriented race/walk dedicated to growing awareness and raising money to kick Kawasaki Disease, will take place at 9 a.m. Sept. 23 at Pelican Lakes Golf Course, 1620 Pelican Lakes Point.

The run/walk is organized by the Kawasaki Kids Foundation, which is based in Windsor. The main goal of the foundation is to help find a cure for Kawasaki Disease, raise awareness and support other families.

Participants must register by noon on Sept. 11, according to the event website. Registration for children 9 years old and younger will be $15, and 10 and older cost $30.

This year's race theme is "Kool Kicks," and, according to the website, racers and volunteers are encouraged to dress up their shoes, socks, leggings, etc.

Prizes will be given to the top male, female and youth runners, and for the "koolest," funniest, most original kicks.

Adult includes an official race t-shirt, race bib and goody bag. Children's race registration includes an official race t-shirt, race bib and prize at the event.

To have a shirt included, participants must register by noon Sept. 11. T-shirts will be available to purchase for $15 on the day of the race.

Packet pickup will be on race day. Participants are encouraged to arrive early to avoid lines, according to the website.

The race day schedule is as follows:

 7:30-8:45 a.m.: Registration

 8:45 a.m.: Pre-race Ceremonies

 9 a.m.: Adult Race Start

 10:15 a.m.: Kid Race Start

 10:45 a.m.: Door Prize Drawing

 11:30 a.m.: Conclusion of Race

For more information, or to register, go to http://www.kawasakikidsfoundation.org/kickin-kawasaki-5k/windsor-co.