Kickstarter campaign for UNC alumni group’s Friend or Faux game now live | MyWindsorNow.com

A Kickstarter campaign for a game that four University of Northern Colorado alumni created went live earlier this week.

Colleen Stalwick, Chrissy Fagerholt, Jodi Sagastume and Melissa Derby created Friend or Faux, a light-hearted card game in which players draw a card and ask the question on the card about themselves. Other players have to answer that question correctly to score a point.

The game has been in the works for the past two years, and the women launched a Kickstarter on Sunday to raise $25,000 to bring the game to fruition. They have until 10 p.m. May 30 to reach their financial goal, and as of Wednesday evening, they had received $8,685 of that from 130 backers — about 34 percent of the group's goal.

"This is your one place right now that you can get the game and secure a copy a game," Stalwick said. "It's not about donations. If you like the game, (Kickstarter) is the only place you can get a copy of it. If we don't meet our goal, nobody gets charged for anything."

Nor will they get the game, she said. Friend or Faux will only reach its consumers if that goal of $25,000 is reached.

Stalwick said they're looking for validation from consumers before they take the final version of the game to production. The group doesn't want to pull from their own pockets unless they know the game is something people are interested in and are willing to buy, and the Kickstarter will help them see to that. It might even keep them from pulling from their own pockets at all. Stalwick also noted if the game gets enough traction, Easily Amused Productions gets more leverage when it comes to self-publishing or going through a company.

The game is set into five rounds of questions, easing players in with easily answerable questions in round one and progressing to a more personal, out-of-the-blue questions in round five. For example, a first-round question might be, "What genre of music will you most likely find me listening to?" A fifth-round question is more along the lines of, "How often do I go to a strip club?"

For every question players get right about their friends, they get a point. Whoever has the most points at the end has proven to be a true friend, not "faux."