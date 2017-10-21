Knitted Knockers helps soften the blow after Windsor woman gets double mastectomy

For more information on how to get Knitted Knockers or how to participate in a knit-a-thon, go to http://www.knittedknockers.org .

The second time Kristy Leclair got breast cancer, she just wanted to heal.

She endured a double mastectomy, and the treatment left burns on her skin. She wanted to go home and rest. Leclair, 62, of Windsor, opted not to get reconstruction surgery.

So she got silicon breast forms. They fit into special bras and helped her to fit into her clothes like she did before. She thought they were comfy at first.

"But when I hugged a girlfriend, she said 'those are hard!' " Leclair said. "When you get to my age, they aren't perky and hard anymore."

That's when she learned about Knitted Knockers.

Knitted Knockers are handmade breast prosthesis that also fit into special bras, shirts and swimsuits. They're washable, reusable and durable. They take the shape of real breasts, much like the silicon models, but they also feel like real breasts.

Deanna Scott, a coordinator of Colorado Knitted Knockers, said the organization launched in 2011. They're available in Europe, Australia, Canada and more. Since January 2017, the Colorado group has distributed nearly 700 pairs. Each pair takes volunteers about four hours to knit.

Many of the volunteers, such as Scott, are survivors who want to give back.

"I'm an avid knitter," Scott said. "It saved my butt during treatment."

Knitted Knockers are free for women who want them, though the group does take donations to cover expenses for the yarn.

UCHealth Cancer Center in Fort Collins had a knit-a-thon Oct. 14 to make more Knitted Knockers during breast cancer awareness month. UCHealth Greeley has $1,000 earmarked for a knit-a-thon in January for folks who want to get involved, Scott said.

Leclair now has several pairs of Knitted Knockers. They've become a wardrobe staple.

"If you're not careful, they all end up in the wash at the same time," she said.

She can even use them while she swims.

Leclair slipped a pair of waterproof Knitted Knockers into her swimsuit at for a friend's pool party this year. They looked natural with her body and didn't fill up with water or slip around when she got in the pool.

People told her she looked good. She looked like she did before.

"That was nice to hear," Leclair said.

