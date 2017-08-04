L.M. General Store opens in Kersey selling fresh and frozen meats in midst of Colorado locally sourced food trend | MyWindsorNow.com

Hoffman Farms, LLC., and Top Notch All Natural Meats sell their produce and meats at the Greeley Farmers’ Market, which is 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday until the end of September at The Depot, 902 7th Ave. in Greeley.

It is open from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. It is closed Sundays.

The L.M. General Store opened July 1 and sells locally-sourced fresh and frozen meats as well as Weld County produce. The owners of Kersey-based Legacy Meats decided to open up a retail storefront after successfully selling wholesale for a few years.

Ben Elliott bought his first calf when he was 10 years old from the proceeds he got from selling chicken eggs. That calf eventually led to a herd, which eventually grew to Elliott owning hundreds of cattle in several states.

About 26 years in the business now, Elliott and his wife, Morgan Winter, own Legacy Meats, a Kersey-based meat company that produces its meat in the LaSalle area. On July 1, Elliott and Winter opened a retail extension of Legacy Meats called The L.M. General Store at 429 1st St., Unit 1 in Kersey. They took over a building that had been vacant for about 11 years, Winter said, and completely renovated the inside to look like a hip, friendly local market. They sell everything from fresh and frozen meat to Weld County-based produce.

And though Elliott and Winter primarily opened L.M. General in hopes of providing a convenient grocery location for Kersey in-towners, and as a way to revitalize the community's downtown area, Winter said the couple also knows people are starting to care much more about the origins of their food. Legacy Meats is just one of many producers in Colorado capitalizing on the recent trend of residents buying their food locally.

A recent survey revealed Coloradans' strong preference for local foods, according to a news release from the Colorado Department of Agriculture. About 85 percent said supporting local food systems is important to them, while 90 percent said they believe agriculture is essential to the quality of life in the state. They cited price and flavor as two reasons to buy from local vendors.

Deb DeBoutez, coordinator for the Greeley Farmers' Market, said Weld County sellers at the summer market are seeing the effects of this trend first-hand. She said vendors have seen large increases in the sales of their vegetables, fruits, local meats and honey. Despite not adding too many new vendors this year, DeBoutez said the Greeley Farmers' Market has just added more quality ones with a local food focus.

DeBoutez said market sales are up 74 percent from the same time last year, and that some farmers' market days have seen double the sales from the same given Saturday from last year.

Recommended Stories For You

"Given the steady vendor numbers and increase in sales, I'd say Greeley customers are buying local foods and supporting their farmer neighbors in a big way," she said.

Lori Stevens, owner of Pierce-based Top Notch All Natural Meats, said her sales have been up from selling in Greeley's Farmers' Market. She said there's a stigma about local produce being more expensive than grocery store produce, which sometimes causes folks to stay away. But she said most times, buying local cuts out the middleman and can either compare or save residents some money.

She said she thinks people are catching on to that and is thankful for it.

"People who buy local are supporting their local farmer and that's really important," Stevens said. "I thank them because they're supporting our farm, and our kids, and us."

Derrick Hoffman, owner of Hoffman Farms in Greeley, also said his sales have been nearly double in Greeley this year. The farm produces hops, honey, tomatoes and everything from beets to watermelons. He said locally sourced produce has been in demand in areas like Fort Collins and Boulder for years, but Greeley and Loveland are starting to feel that love, too.

Admitting they stay on the conservative side when planting, Hoffman said he and his wife, Hanmei, planted about double what they did last year. That's still not enough for the demand this year, he said.

"We don't have to drop off our products with a distributor to get rid of them," Hoffman said. "It's helpful by all means."

Winter and Elliott had been selling wholesale for Legacy Meats for a few years, and Winter said they decided to venture out and open a storefront that sells frozen and fresh meat as well as locally-grown produce. L.M. General offers everything from organic beef to natural pork, fresh eggs as well as Weld-grown peaches, jalapeños, tomatoes and more. Practically everything in their store was either raised or grown in Colorado, except for a few other essentials such as mustard and ice cream, Winter said. People want healthy and they want local, she said.

"Everybody has been wishing us success," she said. "There's really nowhere else in town to get fresh produce."