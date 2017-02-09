Landscapers’ rebate, Windsor tree sale, prescribed burn — Adventure Items for Feb. 10 | MyWindsorNow.com

Rebate for landscapers

The City of Greeley Water Conservation Program is launching a new program to assist local landscapers in obtaining professional certification.

Any owners or employees of landscape and irrigation companies who install or maintain properties in Greeley and that take the Certified Landscape Technician exams in irrigation for the first time can receive a rebate from the City of Greeley. The rebate will only be granted if the applicant achieves certification by passing the written exam and hands-on testing. The rebates are $200 for members of the Associated Landscape Contractors of Colorado Members and $300 for non-members.

Many products have been designed to conserve water, and the city wants to offer an incentive for landscapers to learn more about these products and how to use them.

Contact Kevin Hartley at (970) 336-4228 or Kevin.Hartley@greeleygov.com with any questions.

Tree sale

Windsor Tree Board is now accepting orders for its annual tree sale through April 22.

Trees are sold on a first-come, first-serve basis. Obtain order forms and information at the front desk of Windsor’s recreation center or online at windsorgov.com/treesale. You can pick up orders on April 22 at 630 Ash Street. Leftover trees may also be purchased that day.

Thirteen different species of trees will be offered this year.

Contact Ken Kawamura, town forester and Tree Board staff liaison, at kkawamura@windsorgov.com or (970) 674-2440.

Planned burn

The U.S. Forest Service plans to burn approximately 785 acres on the east side of the Pawnee National Grassland this spring.

Burning could begin as soon as the last week of February and continue through March if conditions allow. Smoke may be visible from Colo. 14 and nearby communities.

The area planned for burning is located in the Keota Allotment, approximately a mile southwest of Keota and a mile-and-a-half north of Colo. 14.

Burning on the grasslands improves wildlife habitat, particularly for the Mountain Plover, reduces the risk of wildfire, and helps reintroduce fire into the ecosystem. Ignition of the burn will only take place if soil moisture, weather, smoke dispersal and staffing are favorable. Approximately 16 to 22 firefighters are expected to work on the burn, including up to six engines. Crews will continue to monitor the burn area until the fire is out.

Prescribed fires on the Pawnee National Grassland will be announced on a recorded information line at (970) 498-1030. The public can also call the grassland office weekdays at (970) 834-9270 for additional information. Information on this prescribed fire is also available online at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5117/.

