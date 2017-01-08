LaSalle resident Lydia Loeffler celebrates her 102nd birthday | MyWindsorNow.com

Principles such as hard work, never drinking or smoking and always being able to smile or tell a good joke have defined Lydia Loeffler for more than a century.

“I don’t tell typical jokes like most people,” she said from her home of 67 years. “I tell humorous ones.”

Loeffler has eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Most live in the area and visit often. Many came to her home Sunday to celebrate her 102nd birthday, which is Tuesday. She lives alone, aside from visits from her family and a caretaker, who visits three times per week.

Her son, Jerry Loeffler, said his mother has worked hard her entire life.

“She still hasn’t quit,” he said. “She’s still the boss.”

Loeffler’s family moved from Windsor to a potato farm located on land where Greeley West High School sits today.

When Loeffler and her husband moved to their land in LaSalle, they started a dairy farm. Loeffler was in charge of the eggs, and while raising three children, she managed thousands of hens and an egg business. From raising the hens to washing and packaging the eggs and stamping the cartons Loeffler said the secret to getting the most work done was by working at night while her kids slept.

“I still have the stamp,” she said. “ ‘Happy Hen Caged Eggs,’ it says.”

A resident of Weld County for more than 100 years, Loeffler has seen a lot change, but she still keeps the same habits.

She still cooks her famous popcorn — taking a bag home is a highlight for many guests — keeps her 1966 Chevy and has a smile on her face.

“Smiling is never an issue,” she said.