Latest standardized test scores show need for more resources, say Greeley-Evans District 6 officials

Schools with insufficient test results numbers or other issues have been omitted or marked with * in the CMAS results charts by Colorado Department of Education.

35 — percent growth in the number of Quest Academy sixth-grade students who improved their geometry scores to at least grade level. This year 71.4 percent of the school’s students managed to score at or above grade level, last year only 36.4 percent did.

37.1 — percent decline in the number of West Ridge Academy third-grade students who tested at or above grade level, the largest drop in the county. The charter school in District 6 had 74.1 percent of students performing at or above in 2016 and 37 percent in 2017.

57.1 — the percent of Windsor Middle School eighth-grade students who took the eighth-grade CMAS English test. Eighth-grade students in District 6 schools achieved a 96.6 percent participation rate.

36.6 — percent growth in the number of Frontier Academy students who improved their geometry scores to at least grade level. This year 81 percent of the school’s students managed to score at or above grade level, last year only 44.4 percent did.

44.3 — percent decline in the number of Quest Academy fourth-grade students who tested at or above grade level, the largest drop in the county. The K-8 school in the Fort Lupton Re-8 School district had 86.4 percent of students performing at benchmark in 2016 and 42.1 percent in 2017.

53.6 — The percentage of Windsor Middle School eighth-grade students who took the eighth-grade CMAS math test. Eighth-grade students in District 6 schools achieved a 96.1 percent participation rate.

*Some schools didn’t have enough valid tests to display CMAS results and were not considered for these gold stars.

» District 6 — 45.9 percent of Winograd K-8 students scored at or above grade on the state test.

» Weld County — 63.4 percent of Benjamin Eaton Elementary School’s fifth-grade students managed to score at or above grade level on the CMAS science test.

» District 6 — 81 percent Frontier Academy’s student managed to score at or above grad level on the state’s CMAS geometry test.

» Weld County — 89.9 percent of Severance Middle School students managed to score at or above grade level on the state’s algebra 1 test.

» Greeley-Evans District 6 — 70.4 percent of West Ridge Academy sixth-grade students scored at or above grade level.

» Weld County — 75.4 percent of Windsor’s Skyview Elementary School fourth-grade students performed at or above grade level on English language arts tests in 2017.

To see the results, click here .

Despite test scores well below the state average, Greeley-Evans District 6 officials tout a positive — if gradual — trend in local test scores and marked improvement in key, targeted areas.

Officials call the improved scores the result of hard and focused efforts to improve academics, but they say they'll need more resources — that the district just doesn't have — to make change happen faster.

"Overall, we're seeing results in both achievement and growth move in the right direction. We still have work to do, but we are absolutely moving in the right direction," said Superintendent Deirdre Pilch. "We need more resources to move as quickly as we need to."

District 6's expected property-tax hike ballot measure would provide exactly those kinds of resources, if voters approve it in November.

It's not a new story. Pilch said something similar last year, too.

However, if the ballot measure fails — like it did last year — she said continued improvement in district scores will be slow.

State education officials released the Colorado Measures of Academic Success, or CMAS, test results Thursday morning for all Colorado school districts and schools.

Test scores include results of English language arts, math, science, PSAT and SAT tests for every district and school in the state. The results also included generalized summaries of the state's social studies test results.

Across the state, math and English test scores improved at most grade levels — in six of seven English categories and in eight of 12 math categories. However, in every English category and in eight of 12 math categories, fewer than half of Colorado students managed to meet or exceed expectations on tests taken last spring.

In all levels of science and social studies, fewer than half of Colorado students managed to meet or exceed expectations.

In every subject evaluated by CMAS tests and at every grade level, District 6 students across the board showed lower achievement scores than the state average.

"It's disappointing to me, of course. I'd love to be performing at or above the state average," Pilch said. "What we have to do is work hard and work better every single day for every single kid, so that we can close these (academic achievement) gaps. We are closing the gaps."

Changes in scores, positive or negative, within 2 percent are considered statistically insignificant. It means scores remained essentially unchanged, according to Colorado Department of Education officials.

At almost every level where District 6 test scores worsened, they did so by about 2 percent. However, at many of the levels where the district saw improved scores, the scores jumped by 4 percent or more.

In math, English and science, District 6 students improved test scores in the majority of grade levels. In math, District 6 students improved scores in five of nine levels. In English, four of seven grade levels improved test scores. And in science, two of three levels showed improved scores.

The one outlier came in math. For fifth-grade math, 5.9 percent fewer students than last year tested at grade level.

In science, gains and losses were all within 2 percent of last year's scores.

That lines up with the district's efforts.

"Our focus has to be first and foremost on math and literacy. It just has to be," Pilch said. "For students to access science content, they've got to be able to read. For students to be successful in science, they've got to be mathematicians."

That's why the district has focused so intensely on math and language skills with its blended learning model, she said.

"We have a clear vision about the work we need to do, and we're doing the work," Pilch said. "We're seeing the result of that work."

It's that focus on the blended learning model, and its consistent instruction and implementation in the district, that assistant superintendent of academic achievement Stacie Datteri credits with much of District 6's success in this latest round of tests.

"I believe you can see some of the impact of blended learning (because) the schools that have made some significant gains are also schools that are implementing that model," she said.

A lot of work since Pilch took over as superintendent a couple years ago has focused on finding the reasons and causes for low scores. In some cases, the district implemented changes as officials discovered problems, she said.

"What we saw as we began to evaluate and assess is that we had not consistently implemented, throughout the system, research-proven best instructional practices," Pilch said.

Some grade levels, at some schools, had educators doing that really well, she said, but it wasn't consistent throughout the district.

That's where blended learning came in. District 6's blended learning training is consistent and implemented in a disciplined way, Pilch said.

Where District 6 did well in test scores this year, that's where that method has been implemented consistently, she said.

"Closing achievement gaps for students is the most complex work that teachers are asked to do," she said. "It takes intense and very disciplined practice to implement what has been proven to work, in particular with children who live in poverty."

Turnaround schools

District 6 schools on priority improvement or turnaround status — the state's lowest categories for assessing school performance — did well overall this year, Datteri said.

Colorado has four ratings for schools. The best is "performance," followed by "improvement," "priority improvement" and "turnaround." The Colorado Department of Education assigns these ranks based on test scores, student academic growth and other factors. Schools with either of the lowest two ratings have six years to improve their rating or face action and intervention by the state.

Billie Martinez Elementary School showed mixed results on this year's test, with less than typical academic growth in English and math. However, the school showed gains in five of six content areas, she said.

Only 10 percent of Billie Martinez students scored at or above grade level in fifth-grade math. In fourth-grade English, only 23.5 percent of the school's students managed to test at or above grade level.

Centennial and Scott elementary schools showed mixed outcomes, with overall growth in English and some math scores and less-than-great achievement scores, Datteri said.

Prairie Heights Middle School stayed about the same.

Salida del Sol, Franklin Middle School and Union Colony Elementary all showed improvement in academic growth and achievement, she said.

The results at the turnaround schools, especially Franklin Middle School, are a result of the intense work those schools' teachers and officials have done, Pilch said. Franklin Middle School students managed to improve its scores at every tested level of math, science English this year.

Pilch expects the results to improve significantly, with the changes coming from the turnaround plans and changes to curriculum at those schools.

"We've done very intense work over the last year and a half to get to where we are," Pilch said.

The process of investigating school data and creating plans to turn troubled academics around helped get the schools moving in the right direction, Datteri said.

The district also has started some similar work at under-performing schools that aren't yet running up against improvement deadlines, she said.