Led by Cedric Corrales’ steadiness, Greeley GoJo’s sweep Legion A doubleheader against Windsor Wizards | MyWindsorNow.com

Cedric Corrales didn't need to drop jaws to drop batters Tuesday.

He didn't raise his voice — nor his emotions — even though raising his game was essential, considering the implications, as Greeley GoJo Sports hosted Windsor in a Legion A doubleheader at Butch Butler Field.

His temperament and demeanor stayed perfectly level as his breaking pitching moved up and down, side to side.

The steady, relatively emotionless, Corrales was a rock on the mound, pitching a complete-game shutout in Game 1 to pave the way for GoJo's sweep against cross-county foe Windsor.

Greeley won the first game, a pitchers' duel, 2-0, before blasting its way to a 13-2, five-inning mercy rule win in Game 2.

Corrales tossed 89 pitches in the opener, scattering four hits, striking out seven and walking one, while hardly batting an eye or breaking a sweat.

Even during a summer of similar performances, Corrales said it was likely the best he's pitched for GoJo's (13-1 Legion A Elite Division, 29-19 overall).

"I try to stay as calm as I can," he said. "I'm not trying to let the pressure get to me. Just really slowing the game down. … To be honest, that was probably the best game I've pitched this summer."

Greeley and Windsor (11-3, 27-14-1) came into the doubleheader tied for first in the Elite Division, with Rocky Mountain (9-1 Elite Division) keeping pace.

As the Wizards and GoJo's each have just two divisional doubleheaders left, Tuesday's games could prove pivotal toward deciding the division's top seed going into the state tournament, July 26-29 at Fairview High School in Boulder.

As much as was at stake Tuesday, GoJo's played stress-free and relatively mistake-free, committing just two errors on the day to complement a pair of strong pitching performances from Corrales and Game 2 starter Jonathan Cowles.

Greeley never had to turn toward its bullpen as each game lasted about an hour and a half.

"Cedric has been lights out for us all year," Greeley coach Josh Mondragon said. "He's been a guy who we give the ball to and expect to go get a win for us. … Then, when you've got a guy like Jonathan Cowles, you get him a lead, you feel pretty comfortable, and you're going to win a ballgame."

Game 1's seven innings blazed by, as Corrales sat down batter after batter, with his Windsor counterparts — Derek Baessler and Alex Fietek — working quickly, as well.

The second game ended just as suddenly, albeit with a much different nature than Game 1.

After leading 6-2, GoJo's smacked seven hits and scored seven runs in the bottom of the fourth to position themselves for the mercy rule win.

Two-hole batter Micah Dorsey went 3 for 4, leadoff batter Bo Slaymaker went 2 for 3, and cleanup hitter Jacob Lombardelli went 2 for 3 with two doubles and three RBI to lead a lethal Greeley hit barrage.

GoJo's are in the midst of what Mondragon called a "murderers' row" as they move on from Windsor, make a long road trip to play historic power Grand Junction Gene Taylor (4-5 Elite Division) at 1 p.m. Friday before coming home to face Rocky Mountain at 11 a.m. Sunday in a doubleheader that could decide the division's top seed.

"I would honestly be surprised if we lost again," Lombardelli said. "I think we're going to ride this out. We're going to beat Gene Taylor, we're going to beat Rocky and we're going to go win us a state tournament."

Best Individual Performance

As dominant as Corrales was in Game 1, Lombardelli gets the nod for his proficiency all day.

He hit 1 for 2 and recorded one of the team's two RBI — on a bases-loaded walk — in Game 1. In Game 2, he had three of GoJo's 13 RBI as Greeley's bats caught fire.

At the end of last week, Lombardelli had a batting average of .349 with 15 RBI.

Turning Point

After finally breaking the scoreless deadlock with a pair of runs in the third inning of Game 1, Greeley seemed to have the momentum, closing strong behind Corrales' pitching before scoring four runs in the first inning of Game 2.

Model of consistency

Though Windsor struggled Tuesday, this summer as a whole continues to highlight the Wizards' consistently high level of play over the past half-decade plus.

Following its 18-3 season this past spring, Windsor has won more than 64 percent of its games and has been one of the top teams in the Elite League this summer, with many of its games coming against all-star teams.

"When we started playing Legion A, and with some of the tournaments we got into, I was thinking if we go .500, that would be successful," Wizards coach Brad Deal said. "But, the young kids have stepped up and our older kids are starting to really mature and take on some roles that we need them to take."

Up Next

Continuing a week that will decide the top seed out of the Elite Division, Windsor faces Rocky Mountain in a doubleheader Thursday, beginning at 3 p.m.

GoJo's face the Lobos in a doubleheader to end the regular season, at 11 a.m. Sunday at Butch Butler, but must first get past Gene Taylor on Friday.

Greeley GoJo's 2, Windsor 0 (Game 1)

W 000 000 0 — 0 4 0

GJ 002 000 X — 2 2 1

W — Derek Baessler (L, 1H, 2ER, 5BB, 1SO), Alex Fietek (3rd, 1H, 0ER, 0BB, 3SO) and Keegan Vialpando. 2B – Braden Peninger;

GJ — Cedric Corrales (W, 4-2, 4H, 0ER, 1BB, 7SO) and Korbin Reed. RBI – Jonathan Cowles.

Greeley GoJo's 13, Windsor 2, 5 innings (Game 2)

WHS 010 10 — 2 3 2

GJ 420 7X — 13 12 1

W — Ryan Jares (L, 5-2, 4H, 4ER, 4BB, 2SO), Braden Peninger (3rd, 4H, 5ER, 2BB, 0SO), Josh Barker (4th, 4H, 2ER, 0BB, 1SO) and Keegan Vialpando. RBI – Vialpando.

GJ — Jonathan Cowles (W, 5-2, 3H, 0ER, 4BB, 5SO) and Korbin Reed. 2B – Jacob Lombardelli 2, Bo Slaymaker; 3B – Joey Daily; RBI – Lombardelli 3, Daily 2, Micah Dorsey 2, Justin Frye 2, Miguel Maldonado, Paul Medina, Reed, Slaymaker.