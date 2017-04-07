Legacy volleyball hosting skills camp | MyWindsorNow.com

Legacy Volleyball Academy is hosting a spring skills camp for girls going into seventh, eighth and ninth grades.

The camp runs from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays from May 1 to May 13 at the Council Tree Covenant Church Gym, 4825 S Lemay Ave. in Fort Collins.

Cost is $175 if paid by April 21, $190 after April 21. Cost includes a camp T-shirt.

For more information, including information on financial assistance, go to http://www.legacyvolleyballacademy.com.