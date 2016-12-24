Letter to the Editor: Thanks for kind words following tragic death of grandson | MyWindsorNow.com

Dear Windsor Now! staff,

We are writing this letter to thank you for the kind, thoughtful and compassionate words you wrote about our family in your Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016, edition. We are Alex and Jean Beal, the grandparents of Kyle Nackos, the young man killed early Thanksgiving morning on Interstate 25 north of Denver. Julie Nackos is our daughter and Scott Nackos is our son-in-law.

Julie and Scott grew up in southern Utah, where we live. For years, we have encouraged — even begged — them to come back so we could be closer to our grandkids. For a while they acted like they thought that was a good idea and they probably would move back sometime. The past few years, we saw a change. They became active in their church and community, and we could tell they found a new home. Now we know why they had a change of heart: they love the people in the Windsor/Severance area, and it is plain to see the people love them.

The outpouring of love, concern and support for their family after Kyle’s death was overwhelming. Food came to Julie and Scott’s house all day long for days, donations came from every direction and friends came to the funeral from as far away as New Mexico.

The funeral was as beautiful as it was sad. The speakers were powerful and the music inspiring. When the funeral procession started to leave the chapel, your local fire department placed an ambulance and fire truck along with several security cars in front of the hearse to make sure we had a seamless nonstop trek to Kyle’s final resting place. They were donated by request of the fire department, not the Nackos family. This was another example of the generosity and love shown by the people of the area.

Thanks again for all you have done for our family in Severance. If you desire to print this letter in a future edition, we would love it. We would like your readers to know of our gratitude.

Thank you so much,

Alex and Jean Beal

Leeds, Utah