Library ballot issue a focus for some Windsor voters

Most voters at the Windsor Weld County polling and ballot drop-off location Tuesday said they come out every year, but residents said the library ballot issue might have brought more out this year than would typically vote during a non-presidential election.

About 600 voters had dropped off ballots at the Windsor Community Recreation Center by 1 p.m., according to Nancy Sharify, a poll worker at the site, which she said was about the norm for Windsor, depending on the location of the polling site.

Ballot issue 5A, a possible mill levy increase to allow the Clearview Library District to build a new library, was the only Windsor issue on the ballot, and yet it's a big one. Windsor resident Darcy Whitlock and Sheri Batt both said they have seen a lot of signs around town for or against ballot issue 5A.

Whitlock said most of the town residents seem to be paying attention, either because they are excited about the prospect of a new library or concerned about their property taxes going up.

If 5A is approved, a $25 million library building will be built at Greenspire Drive and East Main Street in Windsor, replacing the current building at 720 3rd St. The mill levy, if approved, would be imposed at a rate of 3.1 mills for 25 years. Officials say that would raise $2.175 million annually, although that number could change based on property tax appraisals.

According to the library, the mill levy increase would mean a person with a $300,000 home would have an increase of $5 per month or $60 per year.

Recommended Stories For You

Still, some residents said they would have voted regardless of what was on the ballot.

"My wife and I always vote," said Scott Horton. "We may turn it in late, but we always like to do our civic duty."

According to Weld County Clerk and Recorder Carly Koppes, Weld County had received 38,999 ballots by noon, putting turnout at 21 percent of both active and inactive voters. In 2015, that number was 30 percent.

— Trevor Reid of the Greeley Tribune contributed to this story.