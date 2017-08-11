Clearview Library board approves ballot issue for new library in east Windsor | MyWindsorNow.com

At a special meeting Thursday night, the Clearview Library District Board of Directors voted to put a question on the November ballot that would allow for a new library to be built.

The district will be asking voters for a mill levy increase to pay for the new library. If approved, a $25 million library building will be built at the intersection of Greenspire Drive and East Main Street in Windsor. The location is the geographic heart of the library district, according to a news release from the library.

According to the library, the mill levy increase district voters will see on their ballots would mean a person with a $300,000 home would have an increase of $5 a month, or $60 a year.

A resolution is on the Windsor Town Board's agenda Monday night, acknowledging the district's request for a submission of a ballot question. Jeremy Rose, the attorney for the library board, said one of the district's founding agencies, the town of Windsor or the Windsor-Severance Re-4 School District, has to send the question to the county before it can be put on the ballot.