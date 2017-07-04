Library to share design plans during third public meeting | MyWindsorNow.com

Library to share design plans during third public meeting

The Clearview Library District will host its third public meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Windsor-Severance Library, 720 Third St., according to the library website.

The library has hosted two public meetings this year and will present a possible design plan that has come from public feedback, the library and designers.

Light refreshments will be served and child care will be provided, according to the website.