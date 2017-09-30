Living like a Civil War soldier at Centennial Village

“They’re a symbol of the blood price we paid to rid ourselves of slavery,” said Erik Hollaway, the event’s organizer.

Public displays of Confederate flags and monuments to prominent Confederate figures have been a controversial issue lately, and Civil War reenactment groups have also had to contend with it. From their perspective, removing memories of the Confederacy erases the history they’re trying to preserve.

Soon, the Civil War reenactment camp at Centennial Village will be alive with the sound of cracking logs, the smells of burning wood and sizzling corned beef hash, the bugler's reveille and the Union and Confederate soldiers preparing for the day's skirmish as part of the village's Civil War Weekend.

But there is a fog that quiets the camp, and the tents are still. It's easy to believe that we are back in the 1860s, when tensions spilled into war, tensions that will be released in the upcoming battle planned for noon.

Then people start filing into Island Grove for the day's other event, the massive Andy Myers cross-country race. The start line is across the street from the camp, and throughout the morning, the bang of the race pistol and parents cheering their athletes spills over into the camp.

That is the only reminder that life has moved on well past the 19th century. The canvas tents, neatly arranged in rows with Union on one side and Confederate on the other, are the same materials and dimensions of those in which the Yankees and Rebels slept in the 1860s. A 12-pound mountain howitzer, named Lucretia Borgia, sits next to one.

The idea behind a reenactment such as this, one that continues today with another battle and other demonstrations, is to recreate the life of the Civil War soldiers as realistically as possible. There are, thankfully, few of the deprivations that caused twice as many Civil War soldiers to die in camp than in combat. The reenactors have plumbing, for example, rather than digging latrines upstream from their water supply. No one is infested with lice. Their liquor wasn't made from bark juice, turpentine, tar-water, brown sugar and alcohol, as one homemade Union recipe called for. The Confederates, who were chronically short of supplies throughout the war, aren't forced to make coffee from chicory.

The reenactors represent real military units from the era — in this case, the 1st and 2nd Colorado Infantry, the 6th U.S. Infantry and the 4th Texas Light Artillery — and they have historically accurate ranks.

Recommended Stories For You

Erik Hollaway, the organizer, dressed as a Union captain; his charge included Frank Campbell, a corporal, and privates Corvin Seery and Harlyn Gray, a 12-year-old who represented the 400-odd women who lied their way into the army and saw combat. Paul Hunter and Rick Swanton were Confederate artillerymen.

Their uniforms are from the period, too, down to the hot wool. The Union side outfits themselves with dark blue jackets, white shirts and blue pants, accented with gold, green or red colors depending on the unit. The Confederates are dressed in a hodge-podge of gray jackets, homespun clothes and "captured" pieces of Union uniforms: The idea of one side wearing all blue and the other all gray is a myth.

Whether the reenactors make these or buy them with their own money, the cost for these events comes out of their pockets. The same goes for the guns. Unlike the uniforms and artillery, which are mostly period-accurate recreations, the guns are original. A Springfield rifled musket, the standard-issue arm for Union infantry, will cost $800 in poor condition and upwards of $1,200 if it's well-preserved.

Some in the group, like Gray, Seery and Hunter, do it purely out of love. Others, like Hollaway, Swanton and Mark Bashaw, a bugler, are former military and use their passion as a connection to that part of their lives. They come from all over and travel across the country to pursue it. Hollaway and Bashaw live in Greeley; Hunter lives in Castle Rock and Campbell has settled in Buena Vista.

They've reenacted battles everywhere from New Mexico to Tennessee to Gettysburg itself. They've participated in Island Grove's Civil War weekend for multiple years and do events at places in Colorado such as Fort Lupton and Bent's Old Fort.

They're not limited to war reenactments, either; Hunter frequents rendezvous events — dressed as the real-life Scottish gentleman Capt. William George Drummond Stewart — which recreate those great fur-trading bonanzas from the early 19th century. Events like these happen almost every weekend across the country; they travel to as many as they can, work permitting.

It would be difficult to pull this off without the aid of modern technology — they brought the artillery on a flatbed trailer — but once camp goes up, tech goes away. The only thing they use that Civil War soldiers didn't have is indoor plumbing. They take every care to recreate the atmosphere of the time and place, so people can get as good a sense as possible at what life was like. "It felt as if I lived a lifetime in a year" was a popular diary refrain from the war. The conflict's scope, energy, hatred and brutality are almost incomprehensible to modern Americans. Recreating the scene with the utmost eye for historical detail is as close as it gets.

That extends to the battles, too. They don't recreate a specific battle at Centennial Village, because none was fought there, but instead stage skirmishes that show the tactics and fierceness of the war.

Before a skirmish, the infantry will gather to discuss the formations they'll march in and designate people to get "hit." They'll also choose the winning side — unless they're recreating an actual battle — which usually alternates between Union and Confederate.

The artillery is even more structured. Their blanks are still harmful past 50 feet, and they have a safety zone in front that people aren't allowed to enter. Every year, Hollaway said, people ask him if they can load paintballs into the muskets and if the reenactors use live ammunition.

"Yeah," he said in a snarky tone, "we use live ammo. That's why there's so few of us every year."

That isn't to say war reenactments are dying out, but participation fluctuates from year to year and peaks at round-number anniversaries of major battles.

In some ways, the campfire at night, before they head to their tents to rest before the morning's skirmish, is where the recreation comes closest to real life. Take away the lights of Greeley and the cars rumbling past Island Grove and the odd skateboarder rolling down the street and you're left with a group sitting around a fire, drinking hooch and sharing stories like they would have 150 years ago.

Hunter did most of the talking. He's picked up parts of American oral tradition traveling to reenactments and rendezvous events over the years and shares them wherever he goes. Most of his stories originated in the rendezvous era, from 1825 to 1840. After he repeats them, he tells the group, "They're our stories now, but we don't own them. It's our responsibility to change them how we like and pass them on." The people around this fire have heard them all, but they always ask Hunter to tell them again.

There's the one about the turtle that thought it was a bird and kept jumping off a tree branch trying to fly. There's the other turtle one, about how he herded 300 of them from New Mexico to St. Louis, and the one about how he was chased by bear-eating mosquitoes.

Someone asked Hunter if he knew any good stories about the war. Yeah, he said, but they're so dark he doesn't like telling them.

He told one anyway. As Hunter talked, Hollaway hummed the "Battle Hymn of the Republic."

It was 1864, and Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman's army was marching on Atlanta. Three slave-owners, their plantation behind Union lines, decided to sabotage a Union railroad trestle bridge. It would take the Yanks a week to rebuild, after all, and a lot can happen in a week. Maybe Atlanta could be saved.

One night, the planters made their way through the forests of Fulton County to the foot of the bridge. They piled kindling around one of the supports, but before they could light it they were caught by Union soldiers, who brought the planters before their sergeant.

Without hesitation, the sergeant took them to the top of the bridge to hang. He fitted ropes around the three men's necks and gave them each a push. The first two hung. The rope around the third planter's neck snapped. He fell down into the creek beneath the bridge, scarcely believing he was alive. Above him, on the bridge, he could hear the sergeant tell his men to leave the two bodies hanging there as an example.

"That's the end of the story," Hunter said.

"That was dark," said a voice on the other side of the fire.

"That's war."