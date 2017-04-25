Local business leaders provide advice to those in workforce at Tribune’s first 60 Ideas in 60 Minutes event | MyWindsorNow.com

This event is hosted by The Greeley Tribune, Business Connect and Windsor Now! and is supported by business partners throughout Weld County.

This 60 in 60 event is the first in the series, which will be hosted quarterly. The next events will be in June, September and December.

Six business leaders in the Greeley community spoke at The Greeley Tribune's first 60 Ideas in 60 Minutes event Tuesday morning, kicking off a new business networking series.

The event, held at the Greeley Country Club, 4500 10th St., served as a way to connect the featured business and civic leaders with businesspeople in the community. Each speaker gave 10 pieces of leadership advice for those in attendance to apply to their own businesses.

The speakers were Bryan Caison, Jon Cooney, Julie Cozad, Melissa McDonald, Roy Otta and Chalice Springfield. Here are some of the tips they offered to help out other local businesspeople.

» Bryan Caison, The Caison Group; Professional speaker and corporate trainer

According to Caison, a successful business team has 10 characteristics: clarity, commitment, competency, contribution, collaboration, character, creativity, culture, consistency and coaching.

He emphasized that clarity provides a straightforward purpose of the business' mission and gives workers a deep understanding about why that organization exists, making them better at their jobs. He also highlighted competency, saying that the more component a person is a his or her job, the more confident they'll be; thus contributing to the success of a business.

» Jon Cooney, principal at Bella Romero Academy

Cooney said leadership skills in education are skills that can be applied to the workforce. Providing a clear and concise mission with a deep and emotional vision can put everybody on the same page, he said. Other tips included putting faith and family above career achievement and to use culture in a workplace as a system to drive progress.

» Julie Cozad, Weld County Commissioner

Cozad encouraged participants to take advantage of the different professional opportunities that arise throughout their lifetimes. She described them as "open doors." She said before she pursued public service, she was set on pursuing a job in a science-related field. She found she was not passionate about that, but she found a passion in helping other people.

Cozad advised attendees to seize opportunities that might stray from their original paths.

"When these doors open, maybe there's a reason for it," she said.

» Melissa McDonald, insurance agent at State Farm

McDonald's talked about loyalty, sacrifice, perseverance, choosing your attitude, being accountable, appreciating highs and lows in your career and embracing adversity.

She also highlighted the importance of having "a personal board of directors," which is essentially surrounding yourself with people who challenge, guide and support you through your business journey, she said.

» Roy Otto, Greeley City Manager

Otto said having a "get to" instead of "got to" attitude can be beneficial in the working world, and that challenging yourself is the best road to success. He also spoke about the importance of humility and empathy as a business leader, and the importance of being there for those in need.

Otto also advised attendees not to be a slave to rules because it can destroy their potential and can sometimes be too hindering.

» Chalice Springfield, CEO/Managing Broker at Sears Real Estate

Springfield stressed that "learning occurs in the challenge," which is what she learned in her first year of working as a CEO. She said businesspeople typically learn more from their mistakes and during the troublesome times in their lives rather than the moments they are happiest.

Also, filling your subconscious with positive thoughts and letting go of the negative ones that are obsessed over paves a successful road for those in the workforce, she said.