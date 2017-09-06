Local Weld County group makes last push to save county oversight board

The Board of Weld County Commissioners plans to release responses to each of the auditor’s seven recommendations later this week.

Johnstown resident Dave Kisker on Wednesday presented a 150-plus-signature petition urging the Board of Weld County Commissioners to re-think its plan to disband a county oversight board via a vote of the people.

Commissioners on Aug. 28 voted 4-1 to put the fate of the Weld County Council on the November ballot, asking voters whether the council should be disbanded.

Kisker, representing his group, People United for Responsible Government, spoke briefly Wednesday, saying it wasn't too late for commissioners to pull the question off the ballot and approach the decision in a different way.

Rather than disband the council, which Kisker said has had spotty performance at times, Kisker said commissioners and residents should work to fix any problems with the council.

The problems, at least according to some former council members, are legion, ranging from politicization of positions, conflicts of interest, lack of action and extensive delays in actions the council does take.

Two recently released audits — one examining the performance of commissioners, the other examining the Weld County Clerk and Recorder's Office — took more than a year.

The audits, too, were a source of concern for those opposed to disbanding the council, with many saying commissioners were reacting to an audit of their work by disbanding the very board that sought that review.

An independent auditor made seven recommendations related to commissioners' work, including recommendations on spending protocols, recommendations dealing with conflicts of interest and recommendations dealing with transparency.

Commissioners on Tuesday hosted a work session to discuss their response to those recommendations, and they plan to release a response later this week.

— Tyler Silvy covers government and politics for The Greeley Tribune. Reach him at tsilvy@greeleytribune.com. Connect with him at Facebook.com/TylerSilvy or @TylerSilvy on Twitter.