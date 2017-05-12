Locally-based Wing Shack expands to Cheyenne | MyWindsorNow.com

This new restaurant, 1439 Stillwater Ave., will open Wednesday. From Wednesday to May 21, Wing Shack will donate 10 percent of its proceeds to two Cheyenne nonprofits: Safehouse Services and Cheyenne Habitat for Humanity. May 20 will be Armed Forces Day, in which active duty military, with ID, will get 50 percent off regularly priced menu items. May 21 will be Family Day, with a free Li’l chicks meal with any purchase of $10 or more.

After 13 years, Brian Seifried is spreading his wings — again.

He has taken his Wing Shack concept to five locations from his humble beginning in 2004 in Garden City. This week, he'll open a sixth location in Cheyenne, culminating a move that has been simmering for some time.

"I've always looked at Cheyenne as a community, from a demographics perspective, that could be interesting to us at some point. It's been in the back of my head for years."

He had just added a new restaurant to his growing chain in Fort Collins this past year.

Cheyenne, however, offered growth potential Seifried said is starting to shrink here in northern Colorado. He was able to find a spot that had previously housed a restaurant at a 30 percent reduction over prices in Colorado.

"It offered us an advantage to get into somewhere with a little less overhead than say our Fort Collins move, which took a lot more resources," Seifried said.

The new restaurant is just across from the Frontier Mall in the city's core commercial district off Dell Range Boulevard. The restaurant will open Wednesday.

Since the first Wing Shack restaurant opened in Garden City in 2004, Seifried has added four other restaurants: west Greeley, Loveland, Windsor and Fort Collins, along with an executive team to run the stores, which now swell with 100 employees. In that time he's also added more health insurance coverage to all full-time employees and instituted a cloud-based point-of-sale system that allows him to track his numbers with ease in the palm of his hand.

"If you would have asked me in those early days in Garden City if we'd be looking down the road 13 years with six locations and expanding into another state, I'd have probably laughed you out of the room."

Seifried at first was concerned the recent oil and gas downturn would have hit Cheyenne hard, but that wasn't the case. It turns out the city's economy has some diversity to weather the bumps.

"With Cheyenne, with the Air Force Base and being the capital, with a lot of government employment, they have sectors that are pretty entrenched and insulated against the oil and gas ups and downs," Seifried said.

From here, there are a range of options moving forward, he said.

"We've definitely thought of expanding south of our current area," Seifried said. "Northern Colorado has such a good economy and some communities that we, maybe five to 10 years ago, wouldn't have thought would be a good fit. We'd like to fill in northern Colorado a bit before we make a jump into Denver."

For now, he wants to continue to focus on slow and steady growth, maybe not get too ahead of himself. At some point, he said, he'll have to decide on new concepts or even franchising.

"Over the next few years, I could see two to four more Wing Shacks fall into place, and then we'll have to make some decisions," Seifried said.