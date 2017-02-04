Locals say Nana Bea’s closure is loss for Windsor | MyWindsorNow.com

Learn more about Nana Bea’s, see the post announcing its closure and read the community response on social meting by going online to http://www.facebook.com/houseofwindsorshop .

It hurts co-owner Joel Jensen to break the news about Nana Bea’s closing.

He said telling the employees was gut-wrenching. But people keep asking him about the store at 430 Main St., and he has to go through the explanation and break the bad news all over again.

The quaint, 50s-style soda fountain filled with small toys and colorful gifts sits at the corner of Main and 5th streets in downtown Windsor, a block from Boardwalk Park and Windsor Lake. That location, along with the ice cream, coffee, sandwiches and family-friendly reputation all helped build Nana Bea’s into a local favorite in just three years.

Nana Bea’s will stay open a little while longer — until Friday, or earlier if the store manages to sell out of its inventory, which Jensen is selling at a discounted rate.

Nana Bea’s was a common spot for businesspeople to meet and talk. Seniors would gather and catch up. Families would stop by on their way to the park or after a public event near downtown, said Windsor Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Michal Connors.

“They’re definitely the focal gathering point of the downtown area in both the winter and the summer,” Connors said. “Everybody gathers out front for the ice cream in the summer, and in the winter they gather inside for coffee. Their departure is going to be a loss.”

Windsor’s west side has a lot of choices when it comes to quick stops for coffee or a snack, but downtown doesn’t have many, Connors added.

That’s why many people made it a regular stop. Jean Eimers stopped by at least once or twice per month. She dropped by Tuesday morning, and Jensen broke the bad news — again. After he explained the business would be gone within two weeks at the latest, her face turned down and she went back out to her car.

“It’s sad,” she said.

Many share her sentiment. When the popular shop announced the news a little more than a week ago with an email to its regular customers and a post on Facebook, people proclaimed sadness and sorrow at the loss of a favorite business.

Jensen feels like he’s losing a family.

“Our lease didn’t get renewed,” he said. “It’s just one of those things. It just kind of happened.”

It might not be goodbye forever. Owners Joel and Cindy Jensen are keeping their eyes and hopes open for another (ideally Windsor) location they could move to. But with only a week before they need to close the current location, they’ve decided to focus on wrapping up the business for now.

When Joel Jenson thinks back about Nana Bea’s, his memories of the employees and the time he and his wife spent with them stand out the most.

“We always try to hire local kids,” he said. “I kind of call us the misfit family, because all the kids come with different interests and different friends, but when they get here, they’re all together.”

Even after the shop’s employees leave, many, such as Nigel Schmalzer, come back as customers to enjoy the friendly space. On Tuesday morning, Schmalzer, 19, and two of his friends — Collin Mount, 20, and Xander Harger, 19 — slid into a booth. Schmalzer worked at the corner shop for a couple years, and when he and his friends wanted to catch up on each others’ lives, they felt Nana Bea’s was the right place to do it.

“We came here a ton,” Mount said.

“It was a go-to spot for us,” Harger chimed in.

They sat around the table and reminisced about old times, like when their friends got up in front of everyone to sing or read poetry at an open mic night.

They spoke in hushed tones, however, as they discussed the store closing down.

“It’s a happy place full of memories,” Schmalzer said.