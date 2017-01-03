Lochbuie woman who pleaded guilty to beating child on viral video sentenced to 60 days in jail | MyWindsorNow.com

Through her tears, Katrina Kennedy-Flores said her involvement in the court system had been a blessing in disguise.

The 26-year-old Lochbuie woman was sentenced Tuesday to 60 days in jail, in addition to five years of supervised probation, after she pleaded guilty in October to misdemeanor child abuse.

She was arrested in May after a 16-minute video surfaced of her yelling at her 2-year-old son. According to an arrest affidavit, she was angry because she thought the boy lost her cell phone charger. Police say the crime took place April 30.

The affidavit describes how Kennedy-Flores can be seen slamming a booster chair into the child’s playpen, then on or near the child himself.

The affidavit also said she can be heard swearing at the child, as well as yelling, “I’m going to kill you.”

The report details the bruises on the child’s arms and legs, as well as two dark spots on his forehead that appeared to be bruises as well.

At her sentencing, Kennedy-Flores offered tearful pleas to the court not to separate her further from her child and her family. She felt some good had come out of the case.

“I kind of think of this as a blessing,” she said. “It’s brought my sister closer to me, and a lot of people are closer who want to be there for my child.”

Megan O’Brien, Kennedy-Flores’ attorney, said it was worth remembering her client’s own history of abuse — both emotional and physical — when considering the situation.

“Her own trauma starts when she was a child,” O’Brien said. “She was the victim of violent physical abuse and emotional abuse. She never wants this brought up as an excuse, but the system failed her, and she failed her son. This is the time to correct that wrong.”

Weld Chief Deputy Distract Attorney Ben Whitney said he had difficulty in describing the horrific nature of the video of Kennedy-Flores yelling at her son.

“She calls him things I’m not comfortable saying in court,” Whitney said. “With some offenses punishment has to come to the front, and this incident speaks for itself. This is an incredibly serious offense.”

Weld County Judge Dana Nichols said she felt Kennedy-Flores deserved punishment but added finding an appropriate sentence had proved difficult.

Kennedy-Flores’ 60-day jail sentence was set to begin 10 a.m. Jan. 10, with the five years’ probation following it. Nichols imposed an array of conditions on that probation, including Kennedy-Flores’ mandatory attendance in several classes and therapeutic sessions. If she does not comply with those conditions, the judge said, she could face up to 24 months in jail.