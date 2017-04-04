Longtime Weld County Treasurer Mike Loustalet dies | MyWindsorNow.com

Memorial contributions may be made to NCMC Foundation in care of Allnutt Funeral Service, 702 13th St., Greeley, Colo. 80631. Friends and family may visit http://www.allnutt.com to leave condolences for the family.

A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday at the Allnutt Macy Chapel, 702 13th St. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Allnutt Macy Chapel. Interment at Linn Grove Cemetery, 1700 Cedar Ave.

Longtime Weld County Treasurer Francis "Mike" Loustalet died Tuesday at North Colorado Medical Center. He was 92.

Former colleagues remembered Loustalet as highly capable, knowledgeable and always quick with a smile.

"He was a nice guy and well-respected in the community," said Don Warden, Weld County finance director. "He did a great job as treasurer. I enjoyed the years I worked with him."

Warden worked nearly 20 years with Loustalet, who himself worked for the county for more than 40 years, starting as deputy treasurer before serving 28 years as the county's treasurer.

Loustalet retired Jan. 2, 1996, enjoying golf with friends while serving as a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Elks Lodge, the American Legion and the Disabled American Veterans organizations.

Loustalet also was commander of the American Legion, and served on the Drum and Bugle Corps, which played during the Fourth of July Parade and Cheyenne Frontier Days, according to his obituary.

A lifetime Greeley resident, Loustalet was born June 10, 1924, to George H. and Belle Loustalet. He was the grandson of a pioneer family that homesteaded near Kersey in 1870.

Loustalet graduated from Greeley Central High School and was attending the University of Northern Colorado when World War II began. He enlisted and was stationed in New Guinea.

For Barbara Kirkmeyer, who was a young Weld County commissioner in the early 1990s toward the end of Loustalet's career, the former treasurer was a great help.

"What I remember about Mike is he was quick with a smile, always willing to help out and he stayed calm through challenging times," Kirkmeyer said. "He ran a good office."