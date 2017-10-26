Loveland authorities identify suspect in vehicle crash into two Centerra jewelry stores

Loveland authorities believe they have caught up with at least one suspect in bizarre set of burglaries involving crashing a vehicle into two Centerra jewelry stores in August.

Authorities have Miguel Angel Montoya, 20, of Thornton, in custody in Hastings, Neb., where he is facing unrelated charges to the crimes police believe he committed in Colorado, which involved ramming a stolen vehicle into three jewelry stores.

Officers responded about 3:39 a.m. on Aug. 24 to the Helzberg Diamonds store, 5985 Sky Pond Drive in Loveland. A vehicle had smashed into the building's front doors, as well as the doors of the nearby Zales store. The heist is related to a like burglary of the Shane Company in Westminster and a motor vehicle theft in Denver.

Montoya is facing charges include three counts of second degree burglary, criminal mischief, theft and aggravated motor vehicle theft. Montoya is being held in Adams County Jail in Hastings on unrelated charges of burglary and theft.

Authorities are still investigating to identify accomplices.

Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to contact Livingston at (970) 962-2291.