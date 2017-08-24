Loveland police look for suspects after car crashes into two Centerra jewelry stores

The Loveland Police Department and other agencies are still looking for suspects after a vehicle crashed into two Centerra jewelry stores early Thursday morning.

According to a news release from Lt. Jan Burreson of the Loveland Police Department, officers responded about 3:39 a.m. to the Helzberg Diamonds store, 5985 Sky Pond Drive in Loveland. According to the release, a vehicle had smashed into the building's front doors, as well as the doors of the nearby Zales store. The release did not specify whether any merchandise was stolen from the stores. Both stores are part of the Promenade Shops at Centerra.

Police set up a perimeter and used their K9 units to begin searching for suspects, the release states. The Loveland Police Department received help from other police departments in the search, including the use of a helicopter from the Denver Police Department. Loveland officers are working with other departments to determine if the incident is related to others in the Denver Metro Area, according to the release.

The release added additional information will be released as it becomes available. Authorities are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Loveland Police Department at (970) 667-2151.