Low participation makes interpreting CMAS data challenging, school officials say

57.1 — the percent of Windsor Middle School eighth-grade students who took the eighth-grade CMAS snglish test. Eighth-grade students at Severance Middle School 88.6 percent

57.6 — The percentage of Windsor Middle School eighth-grade students who took the eighth-grade CMAS science test. Eighth-grade students in the Re-4 school district achieved a 71.8 percent participation rate.

53.6 — The percentage of Windsor Middle School eighth-grade students who took the eighth-grade CMAS math test. Eighth-grade students in District 6 schools achieved a 96.1 percent participation rate.

Parents have had the right to opt-out of Colorado Measures of Academic Success testing since 2015, but lower participation can make interpreting the data school districts receive a challenge, according to Windsor-Severance Re-4 School District officials.

According to data released last week by the Colorado Department of Education, eighth-graders at Windsor Middle showed lower participation in CMAS tests this year than other Weld County middle schools.

About 54 percent of students took the math test, and about 57 percent took the English test, according to the test results.

Amy Heinsma, director of instruction for the school district, said school districts in Colorado are not supposed to encourage or discourage parents when it comes to opting out of the exams.

The data will be reviewed by teachers, schools and the district to learn what areas in which the schools are doing well and where they might improve, Heinsma said. But according to a news release from the district, high opt-out rates in some areas will make it difficult to judge a school or teacher based only on the scores.

"It's hard to draw meaningful conclusions from a limited set of data," Windsor Middle School Principal Eric Johnson said.

The challenge of interpreting data with low participation rates is not a new one for the district. In 2015, the first year the Colorado State Board of Education gave parents the option to opt-out, Re-4 district officials said they would take test results with a grain of salt, in part because of low participation.

The data is not only important for internal improvements and assessment, Johnson said, but also being accountable to the public. With an overview of the schools' performance limited by parent opt-outs, the district has to rely on other methods to show each school's merit.

Johnson said district officials are focusing on improving communication with parents about how the school uses exam results, rather than telling parents whether or not to opt out.

"Ultimately it is their right, and we respect that," he said.

CMAS scores

According to the release from the district, CMAS scores in English Language Arts and math were above the state average, but there are a few areas of concern that will be discussed during school improvement discussions.

Eighth grade students scored lower on CMAS this year than last, with 35 percent meeting or exceeding expectations this year and 37.8 percent last year.

Windsor-Severance Re-4 School District Superintendent Dan Seegmiller said the district typically sees good results from nearly all of the tests. An instructional leadership team will meet to look at areas for improvement, like science.

Those improvements could come in teaching or curriculum, or other areas of the schools' functions.

"We try to do a root cause analysis," Seegmiller said.

SAT and PSAT

Windsor-Severance Re-4 School District students scored above the state average in both SAT and PSAT tests during spring 2017.

According to a news release from the school district, last year was the first that the SAT, a college readiness test similar to the ACT, was given statewide. The PSAT was taken by sophomores last year and will be taken by both freshmen and sophomores this year.

The PSAT is a test for younger students to take before the SAT. Amy Heinsma, director of instruction for the school district, said the pre-test allows students to gauge how they might need to improve before taking the SAT.

"In general, we always noticed a difference when kids know that a test could mean something," she said. "If they want to go to college and have those scores, they take those pretty seriously."

The average score on the SAT for the Windsor-Severance Re-4 School District was 1056.4, with the statewide average at 1015. Sophomores taking the PSAT scored at 971.5 on average, and the state average was 948.

The students who took the science test for fifth, eighth and 11th grades performed well, according to the release, but the district was not selected to participate in social studies assessments.

Many Windsor High School students also did well on Advanced Placement exams, according to the release. Of the 252 students who took 369 exams, 76 percent earned a passing score.

All the students who took AP Physics and AP Spanish also passed.