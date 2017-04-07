Martin Marietta crews begin work on Weld County Road 13, U.S. 34 intersection west of Greeley | MyWindsorNow.com

Those with questions or concerns about the Martin Marietta project to add traffic signals to the intersection of Weld County Road 13 and U.S. 34 may call, message or email Tom Donkle. He is the project manager for Gerrard Excavating. Reach him at (970) 669-1463 or info@gerrardinc.com .

Martin Marietta closed Weld County Road 13 at U.S. 34 west of Greeley on Friday and will close it again Saturday for work on a traffic signal planned there.

Officials will add the signal at Weld 13 and U.S. 34 along with upgraded rail crossing and signal at the Great Western Rail Road crossing there. The signals will be integrated to coordinate traffic flow along the U.S. 34 corridor. The upgraded rail crossing will be linked into the intersection signal. The project will be privately funded and is scheduled to be completed in four phases, which will last through June 30, according to a Colorado Department of Transportation news release issued Friday.

The phases are:

» Phase 1, which began Friday and will run through April 24. It includes Weld 13 median islands and U.S. 34 under road bore and caissons installation for signals. During this phase, Weld 13 will be closed Friday and Saturday. Northbound Weld 13 will close from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. U.S. 34 will remain open.

» Phase 2, which will run from April 24-May 18. U.S. 34 eastbound acceleration lane from northbound Weld 13 and rail crossing replacement will take place. It includes a weekend lane shift for eastbound U.S. 34, starting at 8 p.m. May 5 through 5 a.m. May 8.

» Phase 3, May 19-June 1 will see a U.S. 34 westbound deceleration lane to southbound Weld 13 and rail crossing replacement. It includes a weekend lane shift for westbound U.S. 34, starting at 8 p.m. May 19 through 5 a.m. May 22.

» Phase 4 will run from June 1-June 30. Crews will add signals to the intersection and test them. There will be periodic shoulder closures in work areas.