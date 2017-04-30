Mascarenas brothers inducted to Windsor High School Athletic Hall of Fame | MyWindsorNow.com

More on the Inductees

In addition to the Mascarenas brothers, three others joined the Windsor High School Athletics Hall of Fame Wednesday night.

» Jaime (Strauss) Troudt

When Troudt graduated from Windsor in 2005, she did so as the most recognized volleyball player in the program’s storied history, according to information from the Hall of Fame.

After being named the Class 4A state player of the year, she attended Colorado State University on a full-ride volleyball scholarship. Troudt was a four-time starter on a Rams team that advanced to the NCAA Tournament each year.

» Robert “Bob” Ehrlich

Ehrlich graduated from WHS in 1963 as the most accomplished track and field athlete in the school’s history. During his three years as a Wizard (sophomore through senior years), Ehrlich broke school records in the 100-yard and 220-yard dashes and long jump — records held for nearly 30 years until 2012 WHS Hall of Fame inductee Greg Myers bettered them.

At the 1963 state track and field championships, Ehrlich won the 100 dash, took second in the 880 relay, third in the long jump and fourth in the 220 dash. Prior to the state meet, Ehrlich won the 100 and 220 dashes, the long jump and anchored the 880 relay at the Tri-Valley League championships, according to information from the Hall of Fame.

Upon finishing high school, Ehrlich accepted an athletic scholarship to Colorado State College, now the University of Northern Colorado, where he played football and ran track. The seven-time letter-winner at UNC was the captain of the football team his senior year and held several track and field records.

» Brian Lessman — Legacy Award

Before Lessman held the position of superintendent of the Weld Re-4 School District from 1992-2005, he was a teacher in the Sidney, Neb., Public School District (1976-78) and the Weld Re-4 School District (1798-82). He was a principal in the Weld Re-5J District (1982-84) and the Weld Re-4 District (1984-90). He served two years as the assistant superintendent from 1990-92, before landing the superintendent role in 1992, according to information from the Hall of Fame.