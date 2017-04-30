Mascarenas brothers inducted to Windsor High School Athletic Hall of Fame | MyWindsorNow.com

Mascarenas brothers inducted to Windsor High School Athletic Hall of Fame
April 30, 2017
More on the Inductees
In addition to the Mascarenas brothers, three others joined the Windsor High School Athletics Hall of Fame Wednesday night.
» Jaime (Strauss) Troudt
When Troudt graduated from Windsor in 2005, she did so as the most recognized volleyball player in the program’s storied history, according to information from the Hall of Fame.
After being named the Class 4A state player of the year, she attended Colorado State University on a full-ride volleyball scholarship. Troudt was a four-time starter on a Rams team that advanced to the NCAA Tournament each year.
» Robert “Bob” Ehrlich
Ehrlich graduated from WHS in 1963 as the most accomplished track and field athlete in the school’s history. During his three years as a Wizard (sophomore through senior years), Ehrlich broke school records in the 100-yard and 220-yard dashes and long jump — records held for nearly 30 years until 2012 WHS Hall of Fame inductee Greg Myers bettered them.
At the 1963 state track and field championships, Ehrlich won the 100 dash, took second in the 880 relay, third in the long jump and fourth in the 220 dash. Prior to the state meet, Ehrlich won the 100 and 220 dashes, the long jump and anchored the 880 relay at the Tri-Valley League championships, according to information from the Hall of Fame.
Upon finishing high school, Ehrlich accepted an athletic scholarship to Colorado State College, now the University of Northern Colorado, where he played football and ran track. The seven-time letter-winner at UNC was the captain of the football team his senior year and held several track and field records.
» Brian Lessman — Legacy Award
Before Lessman held the position of superintendent of the Weld Re-4 School District from 1992-2005, he was a teacher in the Sidney, Neb., Public School District (1976-78) and the Weld Re-4 School District (1798-82). He was a principal in the Weld Re-5J District (1982-84) and the Weld Re-4 District (1984-90). He served two years as the assistant superintendent from 1990-92, before landing the superintendent role in 1992, according to information from the Hall of Fame.
Sol Mascarenas started to choke up with tears in his eyes when he thanked his brother for motivating him through competition.
"The joke is he's the second-greatest athlete in the world," Sol said of his brother Nate Mascarenas. "But I can honestly say I know no better athlete than you."
The emotional words came at the end of Sol's speech during his induction to the Windsor High School Athletic Hall of Fame at Wednesday night's ceremony at Pelican Lakes.
Both Mascarenas brothers were inducted that night.
"It's always tough to follow my brother," Nate, the younger Mascarenas, said with a laugh during his induction speech minutes after his brother's. "You think I'd be used to it by now."
The Mascarenas are the first siblings to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.
Sol graduated from WHS in 1995, and Nate received his diploma in 1997. The sons of Alan Mascarenas and Sherry Green also are believed to be the first siblings to each win the prestigious Boettcher Scholar award, according to information from the Hall of Fame. Both used the scholarship to attend the Colorado School of Mines.
Sol earned 10 letters during his high school career — three each in wrestling and football and two each in baseball and knowledge bowl — and achieved numerous academic awards.
He was the student body president his senior year and was named class valedictorian.
He was named to all-conference wrestling teams twice, and placed sixth in the 1995 Class 4A state tournament in the 171-pound division, according to information from the Hall of Fame.
Nate lettered 12 times in five sports — four each in wrestling and football, two in knowledge bowl, one in baseball and one in swimming. He qualified for the state wrestling tournament two times and placed fifth in the 119-pound class as a junior, according to information from the Hall of Fame.
During his senior year, Nate was an all-conference linebacker in football, and the student body class president.
The brothers both were on the 1993 Class 4A state football championship team, as well as the 1994 state-qualifying team and the 1995 state semi-final squad.
Both Mascarenas brothers wrestled at the School of Mines. Sol was a two-year letter-winner and Nate lettered all four years. Both received engineering degrees.
