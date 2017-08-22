McCauley Constructors to hold ground breaking ceremony for new project

Development partners of Momentum Fort Collins will soon break ground at the site of their latest development, Momentum Fort Collins Self-Storage, according to a news release form McCauley Constructors, the designer/builder for the project.

A ground breaking for the new Momentum Fort Collins Self Storage complex will be at 9 a.m. Wednesday, August 23, at the project site, 1057 South Buckingham St., Fort Collins. Honorary guests will include Mayor Wade Troxell, Tom Leeson, Patrick Rowe and other Fort Collins officials, according to the release. This event is open to the public.

The project will be a three-story self-storage complex and will include a unit mix of 779 ambient and climate-controlled storage units covering more than 100,000 square feet.

McCauley Constructors is teaming up with Galloway USA, the architect and engineering firm, for the project, according to the release. The project is expected to be complete in the early summer of 2018.

For more information about McCauley Constructors, go to http://www.mccauleyconstructors.com.