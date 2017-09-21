Meet the man bringing mobile, on-demand bike repair to northern Colorado

For as long as Aaron Martin can remember, bicycles represented freedom and independence. He became "addicted," in his own words, at the age of 4, and since then bikes have been his life.

Martin followed that freedom and independence across the country for more than a decade through numerous jobs in the bike industry, but it was a longing for stability that brought him — and his company's unique take on bike repair — to northern Colorado.

Martin realized his 10-year-old son had lived in five different places in his life, and Martin didn't want him to have that life anymore. Colorado felt right.

Last month, Martin launched the first northern Colorado franchise of Beeline Bikes, a mobile bike repair service was founded in 2013 in California. For Martin, it's the best of both worlds; He found a place to call home — he lives in Fort Collins — while still working in the industry he was attracted to as a kid.

"(In the future) I think it's going to make as much sense loading your bike into your car and taking it to the shop as it does to do that with appliances," Martin said. "People's lives are getting busier. They don't want to spend time going to the shop when I can come to you."

Beeline works like this: Customers schedule repairs online or over the phone, and Martin comes to them in a massive, custom van that contains a full workshop in the back. He then fixes their bike and moves on to the next one.

He will fix flats, and he also will do maintenance. Customers who notice they need a tuneup while riding, for example, can get one.

Martin said his average tuneup takes an hour and he keeps bikes overnight only for the most serious repairs.

Right now, Martin's franchise is just him and his van. If he's successful enough, he'll buy another and hire a second employee. As it is, Martin buzzes to anywhere between Longmont and the Wyoming border — he has about 500,000 people in his territory. Wherever he's called.

Martin's hours are ostensibly 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., but he said his franchise is really "24 hours (a day), within reason." He'll take any call between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m., he said, and outside those hours at his discretion. To that end, he put his cell phone number on his business card.

"I want customers to feel like they have someone in the industry to help them," he said.

A month in, Martin's focus is on building a loyal customer base. He thinks word-of-mouth is his best tool for doing so, especially given the passionate, tight nature of the biking industry.

"I just want to make peoples' lives better with bikes," he said.

— Tommy Wood covers recreation, outdoor and adventure sports for The Tribune. You can reach him at twood@greeleytribune.com, (970) 392-4470 or on Twitter @woodstein72