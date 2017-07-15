Memorial fund created for man who died Friday in ‘tragic industrial accident’ | MyWindsorNow.com

To make a donation to the memorial fund established for Victor Rene Cante Reynoso, 35, who died Friday after a silage pile collapsed on him, go to http://www.gofundme.com/memorial-for-rene-cantereynoso .

Those close to the man who died Friday in a workplace accident after a silage pile collapsed on him at a farm near Platteville have created a memorial fund to help pay his final expenses and help his family with the loss.

Weld County Coroner Carl Blesch identified the man Saturday as Victor Rene Cante Reynoso, 35. Blesch said an autopsy has been completed, but investigators are awaiting the autopsy report.

"The final manner and cause of death will await the autopsy report," he said, noting that was standard procedure. "There is no indication that his death is anything other than a tragic industrial accident."

The Go Fund Me page, which has a goal of $10,000 and had raised $1,025 late Saturday, described Cante Reynoso as a loving father.

"He is leaving behind a loving and caring family, having been a wonderful husband to Irene and an amazing father to son Victor," the page reads.

According to the page, Cante Reynoso was working to help his extended family in Guatemala.

"He will be greatly missed by everyone that knew him and especially missed by the loved ones he has left behind," the page stated.

On Friday morning, one day after his birthday, Cante Reynoso was working on top of a corn silage pile at the edge of Twin View Farm — near Weld County roads 15 and 38, about 6 miles northwest of Platteville — removing the tarp that covered it and the tires that held the tarp in place, according to the Weld County Sheriff's Office. He climbed down and went to go pick up the tires when the silage pile collapsed on top of him.

Sheriff's deputies responded to the emergency call about 9 a.m. They found Cante Reynoso unconscious. The deputies started tending him and emergency responders from Front Range Fire Rescue arrived and began performing CPR.

Emergency responders got his heart beating, but he died later that morning.

Representatives from the farm declined on Friday to comment about the death.