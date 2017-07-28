Memorial service for victims of Big Thompson flood of 1976 set for Monday | MyWindsorNow.com

The 41st memorial service for the victims of the Big Thompson flood of 1976 will start 7 p.m. Monday at the Big Thompson Canyon Association and Memorial Site.

The memorial site is located by the Big Thompson Canyon Volunteer Fire Department, 1461 U.S. 34 in Loveland. The department is about 13 miles west of the Loveland Kmart.

Participants in the memorial service are encouraged to bring a chair. Daryle Klassen will give a tribute, Jerry Shaffer will sing and pastor Paul Logue from Ester Park Baptist Church will officiate at the service. Speaker Bob Graham will share his memory of that night, losing four family members and nearly losing his own life.

The Big Thompson flood is the deadliest flooding event in Colorado's modern history, leaving 144 people dead. Scholarships will be presented to four students who lost family to the flood.

There will be a time of sharing and light refreshments after the service. For more information, go to http://www.1976BigThompsonFlood.org.