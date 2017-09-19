Metro Urgent Care coming to former Guadalajara building

Metro Urgent Care is building locations around Colorado, and will be opening a location in Windsor by the end of 2018. For more information about job opportunities with the company, go to http://www.metrourgentcare.com .

Metro Urgent Care, a nation-wide urgent health care provider, purchased the former Guadaljara restaurant building at 1281 Main St. in Windsor about three weeks ago.

Metro Urgent Care Owner Brendon Lochert said more than 20 of the clinics are coming to Colorado, with seven open in the Denver area and another 20 expected to open by late 2018.

He said he expects the Windsor location to be open sometime in 2018.

Lochert said he saw a need for an urgent care in Windsor, even though the building will be located near a hospital.

"The hospital emergency rooms can't necessarily handle all the patients," he said.

An urgent care is helpful for those who have more minor injuries, Lochert said. If someone has a cold, or if they have a cut on their hand, going to an urgent care can help emergency rooms that can be overloaded with more serious wounds, he said.

Cost is also a factor, Lochert said. Where an emergency room might charge more than $1,000 for stitches in a small cut, Metro Urgent Care charges around $160.

The population growth in Colorado, especially northern Colorado, Lochert said, was another reason he wanted to bring more locations to the state.

Lochert said the business often renovates former restaurants because he prefers to use standalone buildings rather than those in strip mall locations. That kind of a location can make the urgent care feel like a more high-end spa, Lochert said.

"It's about the experience," he said. "We take care of people."

The high number of locations opening in Colorado were necessary to fill a need, Lochert said, even following the recent opening and closing of a similar business in Greeley. Lack of reimbursement from insurance companies was one of the reasons given for the closure, but Lochert said Metro Urgent Care has set contracts with insurance payers before the facilities' doors open.

"We expect to do well," he said.

According to Facebook comments, Guadalajara closed in late August, and within weeks Jerry C. Chilson, a senior advisor with SVN, helped Metro Urgent Care find and purchase the building. Lochert said the business had been looking for a location in Windsor and was able to move quickly to purchase the property.

Each location, he said, will create about 10-15 jobs.