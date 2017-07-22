Milliken man who died in silage collapse toiled for his family and loved agriculture | MyWindsorNow.com

To make a donation to the memorial fund established for Victor Rene Cante Reynoso, 35, who died after a silage pile collapsed on him, go to http://www.gofundme.com/memorial-for-rene-cantereynoso .

Services will take place at noon today at the Viegut Funeral Home, 1616 N. Lincoln Ave. in Loveland. Viewing will run from noon-2 p.m., and the memorial service will be held from 2-3 p.m.

Victor Rene Cante Reynoso lived and died doing the agricultural work he loved.

Cante, 35, got his first taste of agricultural work on his family's coffee bean farm in Guatemala. He followed his brother, Catalino, to the United States in 2004 to earn more money for his family.

A resident of Milliken, Cante married Irene Rodriguez on Feb. 27, 2008. On July 14, he died in what authorities are calling a workplace accident after a silage pile collapsed on him at Twin View Farm northwest of Platteville. Officials from the farm did not immediately return phone calls seeking comment for this story.

"He was just this family guy," said Laura Rodriguez, sister-in-law of his widow. "Everything that he could, he would send to his mom and sisters and brothers in Guatemala."

Cante didn't let his strong work ethic hamper his sense of humor. He used to joke with his wife that he wasn't as tall as he could be after years of carrying heavy bags of coffee beans on his back at his farm in Guatemala.

Laura didn't get to see him too often, and when she did, there was a bit of a language barrier. Cante only understood some English and still was learning the language. But when Laura did see him, he was all smiles.

"Yesterday, I had lunch with Irene. She shared a lot of stories about him that made me want to get to know him more. I wish I would've got to know him more," Laura said.

Cante loved to collect quarters, storing them in a coffee can. When it was laundry day, he wouldn't let his wife go near the quarters. They were only for special occasions, one of which came just days before his death.

His mother said she needed about $100 to help make a house payment back in Guatemala. Cante cashed in his quarters and sent the money to his mother.

After Cante and his wife had their son, Victor, Cante has wanted his mother to meet her new grandchild. She was approved this week to come to the United States for the funeral today. For the first time, Cante's mother will get to see her nine-year-old grandson.

Cante loved playing soccer with his son and teaching him different things, including Spanish tongue-twisters. Estes Park was a common destination for Cante, who loved the mountains. He'd always sing in the shower and was learning to play guitar from a neighbor. Although he was rich in hobbies, he had a real passion for agricultural work.

"He would always talk about how he loved being out there with the cows, and he just loved agriculture. That was his true passion, to be out there on the farm," Rodriguez said.

Those close to Cante set up a memorial fund to help pay his final expenses and help his family through his loss.

"The family is so thankful for people that donated to him, to the family, (people) that didn't even know him," Rodriguez said. "This will really help (Irene) out until they get everything figured out."