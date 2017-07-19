More apartments coming to 2534 development in Johnstown | MyWindsorNow.com

Wisconsin-based Continental Properties will build 212 apartments as part of the 2534 development in Johnstown. For more about the company, go to http://www.cproperties.com .

More apartments will come to the 2534 development in Johnstown.

Continental Properties earlier this month bought almost 13 acres in the southeast section of the Johnstown development, which includes hotels, retail and some industrial uses.

The company plans to build 212 apartments in 10 two-story buildings about 1,000 feet east of the Scheel's sporting goods store, which is under construction now. The apartments will range in size from 525 square feet to 1,430 square feet. Amenities at the complex, which will be called The Springs at 2534, will include a clubhouse, a pool, a 24-hour fitness center, a pet playground and a pet spa, car wash and options for attached and detached garages, according to a news release.

The town of Johnstown already has given the project the green light, with a groundbreaking scheduled for later this fall.

"We are excited to bring the Springs' unique living style to Johnstown and the 2534 area. This product has been well received throughout the U.S. and is unlike anything in the area," John Minahan, director of multifamily development for Continental Properties, said in the release.

Ryan Schaefer, CEO of Chrisland Real Estate Companies, which brokered the deal for landowner Gerrard Development Corp., said the 2534 development is zoned for as many as 750 apartments in the area, and this new project will bring the area up to two-thirds of that cap. Spanos Corp. recently built The Gateway Apartments with 254 units. Spanos already is planning a second phase for another 230-plus apartments, Schaefer said.

He said the development will reach its cap in two years.

"As cost of single-family homes continues to outpace incomes, that's just going to continue to drive more people to apartments," Schaefer said.

Like Spanos, Continental is a national apartment developer with communities throughout the country. It has only two other projects in Colorado. Last year, the company developed Springs at Sandstone Ranch Apartments in Longmont, a 240-unit complex; the company also has a retail center called Briargate Crossing in Colorado Springs.