More apartments slated as northern Colorado grows | MyWindsorNow.com

*In this survey, Greeley is counted as a metropolitan statistical area, which includes all of Weld County. Specific Greeley numbers are not surveyed. Fort Collins metro area is broken into six sub-areas, including Loveland, allowing for more detail.

Greeley’s rents continue to go up. The state Department of Local Affairs, Division of Housing, conducts a regular survey of occupancy and rental rates for the entire state. It’s most recent report shows rents continuing to rise across the state.

The past couple years have featured almost staggering numbers of apartments being built in and around Greeley.

It doesn't look to end any time soon.

As of July 6, the city of Greeley was tracking projects in various stages of design to construction that will add 455 apartment units in Greeley. That's on the heels of an apartment boom a couple years back when 348 units were added at 83rd Avenue and 20th Street, and Scott Ehrlich's Legend Flats put another 176 units on the market in Evans.

Down the road in Johnstown, Spanos Corp.'s Gateway Apartments recently put up 254 units at Interstate 25 and U.S. 34, with a second phase on the way. The development is slated for another 212-unit project from Wisconsin-based Continental Properties.

Many have been asking how they possibly could be filled.

Ryan Schaefer, principal at Chrisland Real Estate who has brokered lot development deals at 2534, conducts a biannual northern Colorado-specific rental survey. The numbers tell him a story of demand.

"One of the stats that keeps coming to mind is we're only delivering 60 percent of the housing starts that we were in the 2005 peak," Schaefer said. "That's pretty staggering when you think about the compounded annual growth. More of that housing product this time is being delivered as apartments.

"As the cost of single-family homes continues to outpace incomes, that's just going to continue to drive more people to apartments."

As of April, that survey showed Greeley/Evans vacancy at 4.7 percent.

The state Department of Local Affairs does a quarterly multifamily vacancy survey, which showed Greeley's vacancy rate was at 4.0 percent, but that includes of all of Weld County. Across the state, the average vacancy rate was 5.7 percent, which has been going up since 2011, when it was roughly 3.9 percent, according to state numbers.

A 5.0 percent vacancy rate is considered a marker of balance in supply and demand.

Chrisland specifically surveyed the occupancy rates of two of the newest complexes in the Greeley/Evans area. He found Creekview, the 348-unit complex built at 83rd Avenue and 20th Street, was at 90.5 percent occupancy in April. Legend Flats, which Ehrlich put up two years ago in Evans was 97.7 percent occupied.

Those projects were pretty visible, but along 29th Street on the southwestern edge of Greeley, the hammers keep flying. The Porterhouse Apartments at West T-Bone ranch has 100 units under construction now at 29th Street and 54th Avenue. The Reserve II at West T-Bone Ranch is in preliminary design for 76 units at 29th Street and 58th Avenue.

Still other projects are quietly going up: Reserve at Hunter's Cove along 1st Street and 59th Avenue has 46 units under construction. Another 48 units are slated in the Lofts at St. Michaels at 30th Street and 67th Avenue; and University Flats developers are readying for a second phase of 42 student units at 6th Avenue and 17th Street.

That doesn't count the 96 senior living units just announced at Peakview Trails off 59th Avenue and 16th Street and the 47 units under construction at the Guadalupe Shelter at O Street and 11th Avenue.

Through June, developers pulled permits to build 208 apartment units, that's just two shy of last year at the same time, while single-family housing dropped 63 percent to 59 compared with 158 the year before, noted Brad Mueller, community development director for the city.

"Multifamily is right on track with the amount last year, and it represents a a larger trend we've seen for three years, where the percentage of housing that's being built is increasing(ly) multifamily," Mueller said. "It seems pretty clear the demand continues to be greater than supply of all types of housing."