More snow expected Wednesday night, Thursday for Greeley area | MyWindsorNow.com

To check on road conditions during the storm, go online to the Colorado Department of Transportation’s road condition website, http://cotrip.org/ .

Greeley should get even more snow today as a storm front ushers in single-digit lows and possibly 4-6 inches of snow for the area.

Snow blanketed Greeley on Tuesday morning, but residents should prepare for even more starting this afternoon, said National Weather Service forecaster Kari Bowen.

Forecasts show the weather worsening as today goes on, and by rush hour the snowfall should become intense, she said. Snow likely will continue falling over Greeley throughout the night and continue until Thursday evening when it’s predicted to start tapering off.

Although forecasts call for 4 to 6 inches of snow, there’s a good chance weather conditions could create a slim band of cloud resulting in even more snow — as much as a couple additional inches — in the Greeley area, Bowen said. It’s not a sure thing, but the conditions look good for a band like that to set up over Greeley and create a short period of high-intensity snowfall.

During that, storm temperatures should reach the high teens during the day today and drop to 2 or 3 degrees below zero overnight in Greeley.

“Thursday only has highs in the single digits,” she said. “It’s going to be quite cold Thursday.”

The forecast for Thursday looks so dire, officials decided to cancel the annual Denver stock show parade.

With the temperature forecast to only reach 6 degrees by noon Thursday, parade organizers say the risk of injury to animals and to people is too great to continue with the tradition.

It won’t be rescheduled.

This weekend should bring relief though. The snow should start clearing up in Greeley by Thursday night and Friday should have temperatures climbing into the teens, Bowen said. Even warmer weather is forecast for the weekend, and temperatures could be back in the high-50s and low-60s by the start of next week.

— The Associated Press contributed to this story