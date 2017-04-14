More swimming records set in Prep Roundup for April 14 | MyWindsorNow.com

BASEBALL

Windsor 6, Mead 1: In Mead, the Wizards got right back on track after a rare loss two days earlier.

Windsor built on its 2-1 lead with four runs in the top of the fourth.

Senior Corte Tapia pitched a complete game, allowing one earned run. Tapia also had a home run, a double and three RBI.

Junior Zach Watts added a single and a RBI. Junior Braden Peninger recorded a hit and a run.

WHS 002 040 0 — 6 5 0

MHS 100 000 0 — 1 5 1

BOYS SWIMMING

Windsor — Records don't last long for the Windsor Wizards.

In a 121.5-64.5 dual win over Longmont on Thursday night, Windsor swimmers broke a three-week-old pool record and a six-year-old school record.

Windsor sophomore Riley Miller set a pool record in the 100-yard backstroke with a Class 4A state qualifying time of 55.70 seconds, breaking the previous record of 56.29 set March 23 by fellow Wizards swimmer, junior Colby Horton.

Not one to be outdone, Horton set a new school record in the 100 freestyle, posting a state qualifying time of 49.63 to break Avery Saxton's 2011 record of 49.67.

The Wizards also attained state qualifying times in several other events, including two teams in the 200 medley relay (Horton, Ethan Hansbury, Josy Dodrill and Jeff Borrett; and Miller, Caiden Petersen, Justin Krebs and Garrett Ludwick), the 200 freestyle (Ludwick), 200 individual medley (Horton), 100 butterfly (Ludwick), 500 freestyle (Justin Krebs) and two teams in the 200 freestyle (Hansbury, Charles Cox, Kash Herbert and Horton; and Borrett, Krebs, Dodrill and Ludwick).

Windsor 121.5, Longmont 64.5

200-yard medley relay — WHS (Colby Horton, Ethan Hansbury, Josh Dodrill, Jeff Borrett), 1:45.37*; WHS (Riley Miller, Caiden Peterson, Justin Krebs, Garrett Ludwick), 1:48.16*; LHS, 1:48.29*; WHS (Charles Cox, Zane Gourd, Daniel Daley, Connor Murray), 2:06.66; WHS (Brinton Jones, Logan Vienhage, Bryce Humphrey, Jackson Beck), 2:21.50; LHS, 2:22.82; WHS (Eric Tyrrell, Cannon Leitz, Evan Spraker, Darius Adams), 2:24.00; LHS, 2:42.65; 200 freestyle — Ludwick (WHS), 2:00.09*; Borrett (WHS), 2:03.51; Dodrill (WHS), 2:08.31; Hebert (WHS), 2:10.82; LHS, 2:13.12; LHS, 2:14.40; Murray (WHS), 2:21.36; LHS, 2:41.33; 200 individual medley — Horton (WHS), 2:05.27*; Peterson (WHS), 2:29.02; Cox (WHS), 2:29.51; LHS, 2:36.19; LHS, 2:42.98; Alex Koster (WHS), 2:49.30; LHS, 2:49.32; Humphrey (WHS), 2:52.72; 50 freestyle — Hansbury (WHS), 24.40; LHS, 24.46; LHS, 24.94; Hebert (WHS), 25.72; LHS, 27.50; LHS, 27.91; Vienhage (WHS), 28.40; Anthony Romero (WHS), 28.48; LHS, 28.77; Beck (WHS), 29.71; LHS, 36.34; Adams (WHS), 43.69; 1-meter diving — LHS, 234.55; LHS, 188.95; Erik Caffee (WHS), 122.80; Bill Thomas (WHS), 115.15; Matt Garcia (WHS), 111.10; 100 butterfly — Garrett (WHS), 59.78*; LHS, 1:00.82*; Dodrill (WHS), 1:01.09; Hansbury (WHS), 1:01.64; LHS, 1:03.20; LHS, 1:05.81; Daley (WHS), 1:07.40; LHS, 1:10.40; Romero (WHS), 1:11.50; 100 freestyle — Horton (WHS), 49.63*; LHS, 53.04*; Borrett (WHS), 53.04*; LHS, 1:00.83; LHS, 1:03.05; LHS, 1:03.16; Koster (WHS), 1:05.42; Jon Meyer (WHS), 1:06.61; Leitz (WHS), 1:07.79; Jones (WHS), 1:11.38; LHS, 1:13.52; LHS, 1:18.65; 500 freestyle — Krebs (WHS), 5:27.36*; Spraker (WHS), 5:54.25; LHS, 5:55.01; Peterson (WHS), 6:08.96; Murray (WHS), 6:13.60; Gourd (WHS), 6:20.57; LHS, 6:32.30; LHS, 6:39.37; 200 freestyle relay — WHS (Hansbury, Cox, Hebert, Horton), 1:39.59*; WHS (Borrett, Krebs, Dodrill, Ludwick), 1:40.26*; LHS, 1:47.91; WHS (Daley, Humphrey, Romero, Gourd), 1:52.15; LHS, 1:54.09; LHS, 2:00.12; WHS (Spraker, Meyer, Koster, Jones), 2:02.58; WHS (Tyrrell, Vienhage, Beck, Leitz), 2:03.31; WHS (Adams, Caffee, Garcia, Thomas), 2:11.95; LHS, 2:13.42; 100 backstroke — Miller (WHS), 55.70*; LHS, 1:02.22*; Cox (WHS), 1:07.37; LHS, 1:10.24; Tyrrell (WHS), 1:18.74; Meyer (WHS), 1:20.10; LHS, 1:34.13; Adams (WHS), 1:46.40; 100 breaststroke — Krebs (WHS), 1:13.74; Gourd (WHS), 1:19.85; LHS, 1:24.17; LHS, 1:24.91; Leitz (WHS), 1:25.13; LHS, 1:29.89; LHS, 1:43.08; LHS, 1:43.38; 400 freestyle relay — LHS, 3:43.41*; WHS (Daley, Peterson, Murray, Hebert), 4:02.52; LHS, 4:13.19; WHS (Spraker, Tyrrell, Humphrey, Romero), 4:20.33; WHS (Beck, Vienhage, Koster, Meyer), 4:30.49; LHS, 5:22.05.