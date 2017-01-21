More than 100 Windsor youth participate in Denver Nuggets skills challenge | MyWindsorNow.com

Windsor’s Parks, Recreation and Culture Department hosted the annual Denver Nuggets Basketball Skills Challenge on Jan. 14 at the Community Recreation Center, 250 N 11th St. in Windsor.

The event catered to more than 100 participants, according to a news release from the town of Windsor. Eight area youth earned first-place honors and will advance to the sectional round, which takes place Feb. 26 in Fort Collins.

The skills challenge is a basketball competition that allows youths to showcase talents in dribbling, passing and shooting. It is a program of the Colorado Parks and Recreation Association and the Denver Nuggets.

Windsor’s first-place honorees:

Boys:

» Age Group 6-7 — Caden Lozen of Windsor

» Age Group 8-9 — Graham Riggs of Windsor

» Age Group 10-11 — John Backhaus of Windsor

» Age Group 12-13 — Tyson Anderson of Windsor Girls:

» Age Group 6-7 — Sabella Hilliard of Windsor

» Age Group 8-9 — Lily Wale of Windsor

» Age Group 10-11 — Grace Bourne of Windsor

» Age Group 12-13 — Samantha Darnell of Greeley

Winners of the Fort Collins sectional will compete at the state competition in conjunction with the Nuggets game March 18 in Denver.