More than 100 Windsor youth participate in Denver Nuggets skills challenge | MyWindsorNow.com

More than 100 Windsor youth participate in Denver Nuggets skills challenge
January 21, 2017
Windsor’s Parks, Recreation and Culture Department hosted the annual Denver Nuggets Basketball Skills Challenge on Jan. 14 at the Community Recreation Center, 250 N 11th St. in Windsor.
The event catered to more than 100 participants, according to a news release from the town of Windsor. Eight area youth earned first-place honors and will advance to the sectional round, which takes place Feb. 26 in Fort Collins.
The skills challenge is a basketball competition that allows youths to showcase talents in dribbling, passing and shooting. It is a program of the Colorado Parks and Recreation Association and the Denver Nuggets.
Windsor’s first-place honorees:
Boys:
» Age Group 6-7 — Caden Lozen of Windsor
» Age Group 8-9 — Graham Riggs of Windsor
» Age Group 10-11 — John Backhaus of Windsor
» Age Group 12-13 — Tyson Anderson of Windsor Girls:
» Age Group 6-7 — Sabella Hilliard of Windsor
» Age Group 8-9 — Lily Wale of Windsor
» Age Group 10-11 — Grace Bourne of Windsor
» Age Group 12-13 — Samantha Darnell of Greeley
Winners of the Fort Collins sectional will compete at the state competition in conjunction with the Nuggets game March 18 in Denver.