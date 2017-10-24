More than $105,000 in grants awarded to Windsor-Severance teachers

For more information about the Weld Re-4 Education Foundation, its fundraising and grants awarded to teachers, go to http://www.weldre4educationfoundation.com .

The students sitting in Emily Agave's classroom Friday morning cheered when they learned she was awarded a grant from the Weld Re-4 Education Foundation.

Agave, a physical education and health teacher at Severance Middle School, plans to put the funds she received toward technology that would allow her class to experience geocaching.

Geocaching would allow her students to use a GPS to explore the outdoors and find hidden items, Agave said.

Agave was one of 18 teachers in the Windsor-Severance Re-4 School District who were awarded grants from the foundation last week. Kim Schutt, president of the foundation, said in an email the grants awarded by the foundation in the fall are some of the largest, but teachers and teams of teachers can apply for the grants from the foundation four times per year.

The fall cycle distributes some of the funds raised during the annual Flip Flop Gala, Schutt said, the foundations largest fundraiser.

This fall's grants totaled more than $105,000, ranging in from $300 to $30,000, the largest the foundation has ever awarded.

Recommended Stories For You

The $30,000 grant was awarded to the Windsor-Severance Re-4 School District's tech team, and will launch a program to teach computer programing throughout the district, Schutt said.

Teachers Friday morning beamed when Schutt, district Superintendent Dan Seegmiller and Sean Ash, a foundation board member, entered the room with golden balloons in hand.

Christina Sutter, a gifted education teacher at Severance Middle School, plans to use her grant to purchase buzzers so her students can practice for Science Bowl. Because students in science bowl competitions, which includes students from other school districts, must press a buzzer to answer science questions, Sutter said having the ability to practice will increase her students' chances of doing well in the competitions.

All the schools that submitted applications received funding, including Windsor High School, Windsor Middle School, Severance Middle School, Grand View Elementary, Range View Elementary and the district technology department.

The grants included touch-screen Chrome books for math instruction at Windsor Middle School, a new French horn for the Windsor Middle School band, Finch robots for teaching computer coding at the elementary level, virtual reality kits for social studies instruction, and digital photography and video equipment, according to Schutt.

Teachers and students, including the ones in Agave's class on Friday, were all excited to learn who was selected. Some teachers said they were surprised, but all said they are looking forward to using the grants to help their students.

The application process is extensive, and most of the criteria focus on how the grants will benefit students in the district.

"The reality is that we can fund only a portion of the grant applications received," Schutt said. "And our Board tries very hard to make sure monies are put to the best use to benefit students at all of our schools."

Schutt has seen the affect of the grants firsthand, since the first one was awarded in Jan. 2014. One of the first grants went toward technology upgrades at Windsor Middle School. Schutt said students began to get excited about video production because of those upgrades, but when they moved on to Windsor High School they found the technology was not the same quality as it was at the middle school.

So the foundation awarded grants to the high school. This year, Michael Vasa's video production class worked with the town of Windsor to produce videos promoting the town's departments and activities.

"It's had this ripple effect that's been really amazing to watch," she said.

As volunteers, Schutt said foundation board members put a large amount of time toward fundraising, planning and reviewing grant applications. One of her favorite days of the year, she said, is when she gets to go to schools and award the grants to teachers.

"That day when we get to go around and award those monies and have that impact, that makes it all worthwhile," she said.