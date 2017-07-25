More than 15 celebrations planned around Windsor for 2017 National Night Out | MyWindsorNow.com

More than 15 celebrations planned around Windsor for 2017 National Night Out

About 18 neighborhoods around Windsor have signed up to participate in the 2017 National Night Out event, set for Tuesday in Windsor.

National Night Out is a community-building program that encourages citizens nationwide to hold a neighborhood gathering, meet their neighbors and partner with police to help make communities safer, according to a news release from the town of Windsor.

Similar to a neighborhood watch program, a block captain organizes their neighborhood and hosts an event like an ice cream social, a barbecue or a corn roast. According to the release, events usually take place between 4:30 and 8:30 p.m.

Windsor Police Chief Richard Klimek from the town of Windsor, said Windsor Police Department and Windsor-Severance Fire Rescue will visit each location and meet the residents of the neighborhood to discuss concerns, answer questions and get acquainted.

Cul de sacs may be blocked off for this event but not through streets, according to the release.

To serve as a Block Captain for National Night Out, notify the Windsor Police Department at (970) 674-6400, and register at http://www.natw.org/registration to receive resources and information for the event.

For more information, call the Windsor Police Department at (970) 674-6400.