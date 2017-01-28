Nana Bea’s announces the closure of popular downtown Windsor coffee and sandwich shop | MyWindsorNow.com

Learn more about Nana Bea’s, see the post announcing its closure and read the community response on social meting by going online to http://www.facebook.com/houseofwindsorshop .

After three years of business, Nana Bea’s will close its doors on Windsor’s Main Street.

The popular downtown coffee and sandwich shop at 430 Main St. announced the news Thursday with an email to its regular customers and a post on Facebook. Within hours, responses poured in on social media as people proclaimed sadness and sorrow at the loss of a favorite business.

Nana Bea’s will stay open a little while longer — until Feb. 10 or if they manage to run out of inventory, which they’re selling at a discounted rate to try and help clear the place out faster.

It might not be goodbye forever. Owners Joel and Cindy Jensen are keeping their eyes and hopes open for another — ideally Windsor — location they could move to. But with only a few weeks before they need to close the current location, they’ve decided to focus on wrapping up the business for now.

“Our lease didn’t get renewed,” Joel Jensen said Friday. “It’s just one of those things. It just kind of happened.”

It’s a bittersweet time for everyone at Nana Bea’s, he said.

“I’m really distraught about my employees. I hated telling them that news,” Joel said. “The other thing is the customers. We’ve developed quite a fan base and the kids love it, and it’s really tough from that perspective to know that we’re closing up.”

There’s at least a little sweetness to it all, though, he said. With the downtown Nana Bea’s spot’s close proximity to Boardwalk Park, work has kept him from watching Fourth of July fireworks or going to see a concert in the park. He’ll be able to do both this summer, if he wants.