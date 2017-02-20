National Weather Service issues fire danger warning for Weld County, much of northeastern Colorado | MyWindsorNow.com

Because of the recent unseasonably dry and warm conditions, National Weather Service forecasters say elevated fire danger exists in Weld County, along the Interstate 25 corridor and on the Eastern Plains.

The weather service on Monday issued a Red Flag Warning, which will go into effect at 11 a.m. Tuesday. The warning affects Weld and a host of other northeastern Colorado counties.

“If a fire starts, it will be capable of spreading rapidly through grasses and brush due to the strong winds,” the warning states, noting that wind gusts as high 45 mph are expected Tuesday, along with humidity as low as 11 percent. Tuesday’s high temperature is expected to reach 74 degrees.