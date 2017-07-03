Naturalization ceremony finalizes the citizenship of 27 immigrants | MyWindsorNow.com

– Be willing and able to take the U.S. Oath of Allegiance

– Have been physically present in the United States for at least 30 months

– Have resided in the United States as a lawful, permanent resident for at least five years

Each year, about 700,000 to 750,000 immigrants become naturalized American citizens, according to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. In order to become a U.S. citizen, candidates must meet the following criteria:

The last time Abdi Ibrahim saw his wife in Kenya, she gave him a red, white and blue bowtie as a gift. She told him to wear it on the day he became an American citizen.

On Monday, Ibrahim wore the bowtie, along with a miniature American flag tucked into the pocket of his suit jacket, at a naturalization ceremony for new U.S. citizens in Greeley's Centennial Village. Twenty-seven new U.S. citizens from 11 countries took the U.S. Oath of Allegiance that made them official citizens. The ceremony is one of several scheduled to take place this week across the state. Each year, according to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, between 700,000 and 750,000 candidates for citizenship are naturalized nationwide.

Ibrahim is Somalian, but he grew up in Kenya. In 2011, in his late teens, he moved from Africa to Anchorage, Ak., eventually making his way down to Fort Morgan, where he works in a meat processing plant. He applied for citizenship last year, he said. He filled out the paperwork, did an interview with an official from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, and then he waited.

There's no template for citizenship, said Debbie Cannon, spokeswoman for the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. Some people begin the process as soon as they arrive in America, she said, while others wait decades.

“You’re jumping through a lot of (hoops).



— Brendan Binns, naturalized U.S. citizen

Brendan Binns, for example, arrived in America from Jamaica in 2001 to attend college, studying molecular biology before getting a job with the Denver Water Department. He married a U.S. citizen in 2009, but citizenship became a serious priority after the birth of his son in 2015.

"It's a long, drawn-out process," he said. "You're jumping through a lot of (hoops)."

The process forced Binns to lay bare pieces of his personal life U.S. citizens don't typically have to hand over to the government. For example, he and his wife, Danielle Binns, had to prove they were married in multiple interviews with U.S. Citizenship and Immigrations Services. They were interviewed separately, Brendan said, and had to answer questions about each other as well as about important dates and other information about their marriage. The questioning was intense, and once Danielle was even reduced to tears.

"They really questioned the validity of our marriage," Brendan said. "They dove deep into where we didn't match up."

After that, Binns said, came the waiting.

It all culminated on a warm, sunny morning Monday when Brendan stood, raised his right hand, and added his voice to those of 26 other immigrants who renounced their prior citizenship and swore allegiance to the U.S.

After that, each new citizen was called by name to receive a certificate of citizenship from Andrew Lemrecht, the U.S. director of the Denver Citizenship and Immigration Services' field office.

Ibrahim was called early on. He received his certificate, then plucked the flag out of the pocket of his jacket and gave it a jubilant wave the crowd greeted with applause.

"Today is my day," he said with a smile.