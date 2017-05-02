‘Nature of Quilts’ exhibit opens May 10 at Windsor Art and Heritage Center | MyWindsorNow.com

The Windsor Art and Heritage Center will display its latest exhibit, "Nature of Quilts," May 10 through June 3, at the Art and Heritage Center, 116 5th St., Windsor.

According to a news release from the town of Windsor, an opening reception will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. May 12 at the Art and Heritage Center.

The exhibition will feature modern quilted artwork by regional fiber artists, according to the release.

"From plants and animals, to landscapes, these works of art will provide a new perspective on nature and quilting," said Museum Curator Caitlin Heusser in the release.

The exhibit is free and open to the public from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday at the Art and Heritage Center.

For more information, call Heusser at (970) 674-3524.