Nearly 100 push back on asphalt, concrete plant near Windsor, Severance

The Board of Weld County Commissioners will finish hearing public comment on the proposed asphalt and concrete plant at Colo. 257 and Weld County Road 80.5 at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Weld County Administration Building, 1150 O St.

The prospect of permanently welcoming an asphalt and concrete plant to the neighborhood near Colo. 257 and Weld County Road 80.5 brought about 100 people to a Board of Weld County Commissioners meeting Monday.

Most of them will have to come back Wednesday, as commissioners ran out of time after the meeting stretched nearly all day — with a two-hour break for lunch.

Simon Contractors, an asphalt and concrete producer, has applied for a use by special review permit to expand operations and become a permanent fixture at the southeast corner of Weld County Road 80.5 and Colo. 257.

The plant is in operation today, operating on the basis of the county's use by right rules, which allow such plants to operate temporarily if they can prove an existing contract with the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Among the dozens of people gathered to protest the plant's proposed permanence, a few key themes emerged, including a general opposition to the plant becoming a permanent part of the area.

Those issues include concerns about light, noise, dust, contamination and traffic.

There are similar concerns brought against many industrial proposals on county land, but each proposal has its own unique characteristics. This particular proposal has the asphalt plant sitting within just feet of an irrigation canal, it sits off an increasingly congested highway corridor and it's got limited space for any sort of landscaping to help with visual concerns.

Neighbors who spoke up worried about water runoff into the canal, a canal they use to irrigate crops and water stock. They said dust has been an ongoing problem with the plant. They worried about traffic with another 250 truck trips coming in and out of Weld 80.5. They also worried about the view of the tall towers.

Simon Contractors, through its representatives at Tetra Tech, pointed to a variety of things it would do, could do or has done to address these concerns. That wasn't persuasive to neighbors, including Joe Pirrone, who lives with his wife in the posh Soaring Eagle Ranch subdivision.

"I'm sure they're fully compliant with the code (now)," Pirrone said. "I'm skeptical of compliance in the long term. I don't believe these guys for a minute."

Pirrone cited the annual required noise tests, which the company is required to do on its own.

"What's the probability that they fail their own noise test?" Pirrone said. "Having the fox watch the henhouse is a little convoluted."

Numerous residents reminded commissioners they had the power to stop this and urged commissioners to preserve their quality of life.

—Tyler Silvy covers government and politics for The Greeley Tribune. Reach him at tsilvy@greeleytribune.com. Connect with him at Facebook.com/TylerSilvy or @TylerSilvy on Twitter.