New agriculture scholarship recognizes Eaton's Frink sisters

Sisters Kayla and Jenna Frink of Eaton are the first recipients of the Gordon Niswender Memorial Scholarship, which goes toward outstanding students majoring in an agriculture-related degree at Colorado State University.

The Frink sisters grew up with agriculture, participating in 4-H and raising sheep. Both are animal science majors at CSU, and both are pursuing an agricultural business minor.

The scholarship is named for Gordon Niswender, who spent nearly 40 years at CSU as a scientist, administrator and teacher in agricultural science, according to a Niswender family news release.

"One of his foremost passions was to support agriculture in rural communities, and he developed a program in integrated resource management that trained individuals to utilize agricultural resources to maximize profit for farmers and ranchers," according to the release.

Niswender was a staunch supporter of agricultural education, and in acknowledgment of his lasting impact, Niswender's family and friends decided to fund a memorial scholarship in his honor. The scholarship is to be awarded to outstanding students majoring in an agriculture-related degree at CSU.

Recommended Stories For You

Kayla's interests include 4-H and FFA, and she plans to continue in the livestock and agriculture industries, according to the release. Jenna is involved in the meat and livestock judging teams, block and bridle and livestock associations at CSU, according to the release.