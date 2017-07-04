New business now open on Windsor’s Main Street | MyWindsorNow.com

Rustic Trades Colorado shares space with Fusion Light and Design, which recently opened at a new location in downtown Windsor, and provides furniture for the company’s office locations. For more information go to https://www.rustictradescolorado.com/ .

Fusion Light and Design is now open in downtown Windsor at 425 Main St. For more information about Fusion go to http://www.fusionlightandesign.com .

Rebecca Beard needed a light, and Kristen Bland needed a table.

That's what sparked a business relationship that now has come to Windsor.

Beard is the manager of Rustic Trades in Colorado, a company that makes rustic-style furniture, and Kristen Bland is the owner of Fusion Light and Design.

Beard had been looking for a light, and Bland wanted a table for her new home. When the two met and realized their businesses could work well together, Rustic Trades began displaying furniture in Fusion's lighting stores.

“Lighting was something that was perfect for me, because not only was it the design aspect but it also has a technical aspect,” Kristen BlandOwner

"We thought 'Oh my gosh, this makes too much sense,' " Beard said.

Fusion Light and Design designs interior, exterior, landscape, residential and commercial lighting.

"We kind of do it all, anything lighting related," Bland said.

The new Windsor location was opened last Thursday at 425 Main St., the building that formerly held The Windsor Beacon.

Kristen Bland and her husband were raised in northern Colorado, and lived in Denver for the past 12 years.

"And once we started a family we were like 'Let's get out of the city and go to a smaller town,' and Windsor was kind of it for us, we love Windsor," Bland said.

Bland said the history of the building fit well with the "vibe" of Fusion.

"When we found this space and this building we thought this was perfect for us," she said.

While Bland said Fusion has a rustic feel, she enjoys keeping up with the constantly changing business as new lights become available. Although she initially worked in various aspects of design, with lighting she felt she had more options to work with a variety of customers.

"Lighting was something that was perfect for me, because not only was it the design aspect but it also has a technical aspect," she said.

The business also has a Denver location, but the best way to get in touch with the company is to call, she said, so designers can help every step of the way.