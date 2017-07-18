New car repair store Christian Brothers Automotive coming to Windsor | MyWindsorNow.com

Christian Brothers Automotive is set to open a franchise at 1635 Main St. in Windsor. Owner Lance Dismang hopes to open this fall. For more information, go to http://www.christianbrothersfranchise.com .

Lance Dismang's car repair business brings him face to face with people experiencing their worst days, but he hopes he can help those days be a bit less rough.

The longtime Greeley resident who recently moved to Timnath with his wife, Christy Dismang, will soon be opening a Christian Brothers Automotive franchise at 1635 Main St. in Windsor.

Dismang said the faith-based business emphasizes treating people the way staff would want to be treated, from basic repairs to a courtesy shuttle service that can take people to work or children to school if a parent's car has broken down.

"We try our best to help make their inconvenience as painless as possible," Dismang said. "So in order to do that we focus on serving customers, serving people."

The business, he said, will offer "pretty much any and all kinds of auto repair," from more minor repairs to alignments. The building will include nine bays for cars, all in a row, in what Dismang said is a standard format for the franchise.

A focus on honesty is important to Dismang and the franchise, he said. If customers want to see exactly what is being done to their vehicle, Dismang and his staff will show them.

"So it's all about being above board and treating people right," he said.

Dismang also said the faith-based aspect of the company doesn't mean the business will exclude anyone.

"It doesn't matter who you are or what your beliefs are," he said.

Dismang lived in Greeley for 35 years, and during much of that time he worked for Hewlett-Packard as a program manager for laser jet printers.

"I enjoyed working there, but I decided that I wanted to take some of the skills that I developed working at HP over the years and open my own business and do something that I feel has a larger purpose," he said.

Jeff Sloan opened a Christian Brothers franchise in fall 2016 in Greeley. Dismang retired from HP in February, then worked at the Christian Brothers location in Greeley to learn about the business.

After searching for about three years, Dismang said he found a Windsor location on Main Street that seemed like the right place for his own franchise.

"It's just a really nice opportunity with the growth of Windsor and its proximity to Fort Collins and other communities," he said.

Although affiliated with a national franchise, which Dismang said helps the business find good equipment, he said he will keep a "local flavor" by always having an owner present during business hours.

"I'm accountable," he said. "I'm there. People can stop in at any time and talk to the owner if they want to."

The business will begin looking to hire service advisers, service managers and technicians in August or September, Dismang said, and could have up to 10-15 staff members, though he said that number might be lower initially.

He said he hopes he can bring customers peace of mind as they know they are being treated well. He said he knows he and his staff will make Windsor a better place through his business.

"That's one of the things that drives me the most is I feel that I'm called to do something that makes a bigger difference in people's lives," he said.